With an ongoing worker shortage and skyrocketing inflation crushing American businesses like a vice, more government mandates and red tape is the last thing we need. In Washington, I’ve been fighting President Biden’s heavy-handed vaccine mandates.
While President Biden flip-flopped on his opposition to vaccine mandates, I have not. I still oppose vaccine mandates because I believe Americans’ vaccine decisions are between them and their doctor, not the government.
I’ve co-sponsored and voted for legislation to stop vaccine mandates on private businesses, and just last week, I supported an effort to ax similar mandates on health care workers. Doctors, nurses, and so many other essential workers have stepped up throughout this pandemic to ensure our hospitals are staffed and we have food in our cupboards. These hardworking Americans kept our nation running after the government shut down the economy. They deserve praise, not red tape.
Unfortunately, the fallout from the pandemic is continuing to strain our workforce. Staff shortages are so bad in nursing homes that some are not taking in new patients and seniors are waiting to be discharged. I’ve passed legislation to add 1,000 more doctors with a priority in rural areas. I’m also sponsoring legislation to give health care workers more flexibility so those who are licensed and trained as a pharmacist, mental health counselor, audiologist, and physical therapist, to name a few, can care for our seniors.
More than 210 million Americans have been vaccinated including 1.9 million Iowans. I encourage all eligible individuals to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But I trust Americans to assess your own risk and make your own decision about getting vaccinated.
Americans should be presented with clear and reliable facts to make informed decisions, not one-size-fits-all Washington dictates that determine whether you go to work or get fired. I encourage all Iowans to talk with a trusted health care professional about the vaccine and make the best decision for you and your family. In the meantime, I’ll keep fighting for you in Washington to stop the mandates and restore liberty.