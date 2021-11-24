Who else is looking forward to Thanksgiving?
As I’m sure is the case for many of you, this fall has certainly kept me busy. Between my daughter Indee’s volleyball schedule (#RollBlue), special sessions, special elections and harvest, this fall has been passing by in the blink of an eye.
Now, it’s almost December. And with harvest and the redistricting process behind us, we’ve begun to shift our focus to setting the agenda for the 2022 Legislative Session. We can’t do this without you!
As we gear up for this upcoming session, I want to hear from you about what you’d like to see from your Iowa House of Representatives when we return to the Statehouse in January.
Your priorities are our priorities. So please take the time to give me your input so we can continue to deliver on the things that matter most to you and your family.
Answer my quick survey by clicking the blue button below. Then, please share the link to your friends and family so they can give their input too!
Leading up to Thanksgiving this Thursday, I’ve been reflecting on what I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for my three beautiful, healthy children. I’m thankful for my dad, without whom I would not have made it through this harvest. And I’m thankful — each and every day — to be an Iowan.
We live in a state that believes in freedom. A state that trusts its people to make their own decisions for themselves and their families. Especially lately, I look at what’s taking place in other states and all over the world and I thank God that I live in the greatest state in the greatest nation.
Why are you thankful to be an Iowan?