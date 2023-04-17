Sen. Chuck Grassley this week was welcomed to Sumner-Fredericksburg High School during his annual 99 county meetings across Iowa as they celebrated “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.” Grassley attended a Q&A with over 300 participants at the school. During the meeting, Grassley answered questions on any topic including agriculture, bipartisanship, his hobbies, carbon pipelines, TikTok, international relations with Ukraine and his work serving Iowa as an elected official.
“Quite an honor to have the day of my visit dedicated to driving your tractor to school. As a lifelong farmer, I thoroughly enjoyed getting to see students’ pride in their family farm and the equipment they use. Passion for agriculture can start at any age, and it will serve Iowa well into the future. I’m grateful to hear from students, teachers and community members as I make my way across Iowa,” Grassley said.