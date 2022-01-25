Q: What’s on the minds of Iowans as you kick off your annual 99 county meetings?
A: It’s an honor to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate and that’s why I make every effort to keep the lines of communication open and foster dialogue with Iowans.
Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one-half of that process and Iowans are the other half.
This month, I launched my 42nd year in a row holding a Q&A with Iowans in each of our 99 counties, at least once, every year. When the Senate isn’t in session, I’m home in Iowa meeting with people from all walks of life where they live, work and worship.
Although the setting may vary, from a factory floor, hospital, school, library, service club or small business, the format stays the same. Iowans set the agenda.
Most recently, the No. 1 issue I’m hearing about from Iowans is soaring inflation that’s reached a 40-year high and pushing up costs for gas, groceries and just about everything to keep a household, business and farm operating.
A woman in Independence spoke up at my meeting in Buchanan County to emphasize how inflation is hurting Iowa families because the high costs of goods are eating into household budgets. Keeping in touch with what’s on the minds of Iowa workers, parents, farmers, employers, students, veterans, seniors and taxpayers helps me bring Midwestern common sense to the policymaking tables.
For example, Iowans have pressed the need for infrastructure investments that not only fix potholes, but grow the economy, expand opportunity and bridge the digital divide for Iowans in every corner of the state. With my support, Congress passed a bipartisan renewal and expansion of the highway trust fund that included additional resources for top priorities in Iowa, such as expanding rural broadband, fixing bridges, modernizing locks and dams, updating airports and improving inland waterways to help mitigate flooding.
We are already starting to hear about how those dollars will benefit Iowa communities. Iowa’s economic development leaders, public works managers, civic planners, farm commodity groups, manufacturers, freight and rail shippers from across the state have called for investment in core infrastructure projects that improve transportation safety, connections, commerce and quality of life in their communities.
Q: What issues are on the front burner as we look ahead in 2022?
A: Like the rest of America, Iowans are ready to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror. The disruptions to the economy, businesses and schools; as well as confusing guidelines and mandates coming from the Biden administration have pushed society and working families to the brink.
From my conversations with Iowans, I’ve heard loud and clear that people are fed up with the one-size-fits-all, Washington-knows-best approach. On top of that, the Biden administration’s agenda to push transformational change on the economy, our elections and our way of life would create unprecedented dependency on government with suffocating taxes that restrict economic freedom and deficit spending for generations to come. That’s not what Iowans want.
In my county meetings and conversations around the state, I’m hearing directly from farmers who are worried about the rising costs of fertilizer and delays in the supply chain as they prepare for spring planting. Cattle feeders and consumers are getting squeezed by the Big Four meatpackers and that’s why I’m pushing for price discovery and transparency in livestock marketing to ensure farmers get fair prices for their beef. Businesses, hospitals and nursing homes are struggling to hire enough workers to serve their communities.
The Biden administration’s open borders policy is giving free rein to dangerous drug cartels to funnel fentanyl and methamphetamine into our communities. It’s no coincidence there is an alarming rise in overdose deaths in the United States with lawlessness at our southern border. This year I’ll continue pressing for passage and grow support for my bipartisan bill to reduce prescription drug costs, an issue that comes up at nearly all of my county meetings.
Iowans who would like to know about my work schedule in Washington and my county meetings in Iowa may visit my website for more information and follow #99countymeetings on social media. If I don’t see you face-to-face this year, please be sure to contact my office by phone, email or postal mail to share your views. Answering your questions and hearing your concerns will always be one of my highest priorities as your senator.