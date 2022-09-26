WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), president pro tempore emeritus of the U.S. Senate, was presented with the Guardian of Small Business Award by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) today. This award, which is NFIB’s most prestigious legislative award, is reserved for lawmakers who consistently support policies that help small business owners. Throughout his annual 99 county meetings, Grassley frequently meets with Iowa small business owners and employees.
“Over the past few years, small businesses have been forced to confront unprecedented challenges – including a pandemic and now soaring inflation. I’ve continued making it a priority to ensure business owners have the resources needed to succeed. Just this year, I successfully led an effort that will help small businesses stay afloat during tough times. Independent businesses form the backbone of our economy, and it’s an honor to support pro-growth policies that enable Iowa’s businesses to prosper,” Grassley said.