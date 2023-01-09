Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, recently recognized nine employees through the Grateful Residents and Families program including Vickie Chesnut, Janet Waidelich, Randi Hoerman, Rachell Lugg, Kristinia Kielman, Katie Mahler, DeeAnn Christophersen, Angie Daniels and Don Gilbert. They each received a gift of appreciation for going above and beyond and making a difference.
Bartels residents, their families or co-workers can honor staff members by making a charitable donation to Bartels in honor of the exceptional nurse, C.N.A., housekeeper, maintenance worker, dining services, leisure services, or other Bartels team member. The donors remain anonymous to ensure residents’ and families’ privacy.