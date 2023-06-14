He was a teacher, a leader in the area Democratic Party and a commissioned Navy officer.
Waverly’s Gary Duneman did a lot of good deeds in his life as a family man and as a community member.
But no matter where fate placed him and no matter for how long, he made a point of making the world around him a friendlier place.
Gary passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, but his cremains will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly in Section M, located at Eighth Avenue Southwest.
Gary’s legacy will further be honored with a reception with food and refreshments from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Centre at 1211 Fourth St. SW in Waverly.
Born on April 17, 1943, in Cresco, Iowa, Gary was raised on a farm by parents Donald and Ruth (Aberg) Duneman along with siblings LaVonne, Dennis, and Duane.
He graduated from Crestwood High School in 1961 and Iowa State University in 1965. As an ensign in the U.S. Navy, he was assigned to the USS Biddle.
While in the Navy, he met his future wife, Nancy Lamontagne, then a nursing student from Brownville Junction, Maine.
Upon an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1967, Gary began his teaching career in New Hampshire and on April 20, 1968 he and Nancy married.
They have three children Eric, Jeff and Kevin. In 2018, he and Nancy marked a 50-year milestone.
The family had moved to Waverly in 1973, and Gary taught in the school district for 29 years until his retirement in 2002.
Among his many pursuits, he wrote a column for Waverly Newspapers, took part in multiple local organizations and above all, continued to teach and learn much beyond the classroom.
One of his long-time friends, Al Charlson, summed up the impact of Gary’s legacy in a column in the Waverly paper on Oct. 27, 2022.
He wrote:
“As a former Naval officer he had deep respect for our military and for veterans. But more fundamentally he was committed to the cornerstone principles on which our nation was founded: that all are created equal, that each citizen’s right and ability to vote and have that vote counted must be protected, and that the basic rights and freedoms of those in any minority must be defended. Gary’s role as a leader of Bremer County Democrats typically involved the behind the scenes ‘nuts and bolts’ tasks necessary to keep the gears turning. He avoided calling attention to himself.”
Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Eric, the oldest son, said Gary’s character was well suited for teaching as he possessed a great deal of “equanimity and was not easily ruffled.”
“As an adult, you obviously appreciate your parents in a very different way,” he said. “He turned us into travelers and wanderers. He was a teacher at heart. That doesn’t mean he was a teacher between the morning bell and the afternoon bell. He taught us a lot about the world. He was a teacher by profession but also a teacher by philosophy.”