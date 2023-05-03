The Greater Waverly Area Municipal Band will begin rehearsals for its 2023 summer concert season on Wednesday, May 24, in the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band Room. Rehearsals will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday through July 19.
Dr. Craig A. Hancock directs the band, which is open to middle schoolers through senior citizens. Auditions are not required, but percussion players should have two years of band experience to participate. Players have two rehearsals before the first concert. After that, they read a fresh set of music at each rehearsal and perform it the following night.
Weekly concerts in Kohlmann Park will begin Thursday, June 1, and run through Thursday, July 20. Rain site is the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Auditorium. The band also will participate in the Shell Rock Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, and the Waverly Heritage Days parade on Saturday, July 15.
“All instrumentalists are welcome to join us, whether for all the concerts or just a few,” Hancock said. “No one is too young or too old—we’ve got middle-schoolers, high school and college students, and adults of all ages. We’re a bunch of people who come together to have fun making good music.”
“Concert attendance from our local followers has been truly outstanding,” reports Hancock. “The park is packed on Thursday nights, and a large following occurs electronically as well. What a great place to be!”
Players who need an instrument or have other questions should contact Hancock prior to the first rehearsal. Call 319-361-3539 or email (email is preferred) craig.hancock@wartburg.edu. Players who need a concert polo shirt should contact Bob Wharram as soon as possible at bobonbach@gmail.com