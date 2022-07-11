The Greater Waverly Municipal Band punctuated its summer concert series with a patriotic performance June 30 in Kohlmann Park.
The weekly concerts, under the direction of Dr. Craig Hancock, take place Thursday evenings in June and July. Guest entertainers perform at 6:30 p.m., and the community band starts around 7 p.m.
Free popcorn and lemonade are provided by local businesses, and other food is available for purchase. Audience members bring their own chairs or blankets.
Remaining performances this summer are July 14, with special entertainment by Central Standard Time, and July 21, with early entertainment by Mike and Sue Blair.
Concerts are free and open to the public. The rain site for performances is the W-SR Middle School.