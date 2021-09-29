More than six years after its closure due to structural integrity issues, the fate of the Third Avenue Southeast Bridge will be sealed following a public hearing Monday night during the Waverly City Council meeting.
That is — unlike all other plans since WHKS & Co. ordered shutting it down on Feb. 13, 2015 — everything goes according to Hoyle. The council had prepared first to fix it, then convert it, and finally replace it before something caused the city to return to the proverbial drawing board.
During Monday’s meeting, the council will hold a public hearing and vote on two resolutions regarding the removal of the bridge. The first resolution would be to approve the plans, specifications and estimated cost to tear down the century-old span, and the other to award the contract to Minnowa Construction, of Harmony, for the bid amount of $165,300.
Casey Faber, an engineer with WHKS’ Mason City office, had recommended closure in 2015 due to the deterioration of the steel on the bridge and the concrete piers. During a demonstration prior to the Nov. 2, 2015, meeting, Faber showed members of the council at that time how deficient the structures of the bridge were then.
A few months later, the council was given a list of 14 options. Those included doing nothing, removing it, building a new bridge elsewhere, replacing it at the Third Street location, fixing it or converting it to a pedestrian bridge.
By Feb. 22, 2016, the council agreed that repairing the bridge was the best move at the time. They felt the historical value of the span — which was built in 1917 as the Harmon Street Bridge, Third Street’s name at the time — outweighed the improved traffic flow of a new, two-lane concrete bridge.
However, an estimate of $2 million to fix the bridge jumped by about 25% by May 2016. The council still went forward, approving engineering work on the piers on June 6 by a narrow 4-3 vote, and Faber told the council on Aug. 15 that new piles would need to be driven into the riverbed for the repairs.
During the Nov. 21, 2016, meeting, Faber updated the council that the estimate to repair the Green Bridge rose to between $2.7 million and $3.1 million. The low bid came in February 2017 at $2.89 million.
However, when the council was voting to award the contract to Minnowa, the resolution was voted down 4-3, with current Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas joining then-council members Edith Waldstein (at-large), Dan McKenzie (Ward 2) and Mike Sherer (Ward 4) voting no. Then-Ward 1 Councilman Dan Lampe, then-Ward 3 Councilman Wes Gade and then-At-Large Councilman Dave Reznicek were in support of the bid.
Back to square one, the council then took up the possibility to convert the bridge to a pedestrian one on June 19, 2017. Despite a heated debate within the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers on Sept. 11, the council voted 4-3 to move forward with drafting a pedestrian bridge plan. Kangas joined Lampe, Reznicek and Gade to advance the issue.
However, on Oct. 11, then-Mayor Chuck Infelt vetoed the resolution, citing the upcoming city elections.
The issue with the Green Bridge was put on the back burner throughout 2018, as construction of the Cedar River Parkway Bridge was underway that gave Southeast Waverly residents another possible crossing of the river. Also, focus shifted from the Green Bridge to Bremer Avenue, as debate raged over its traffic flow throughout 2019.
The span was put back on the front burner just before the pandemic hit, as the council included the Green Bridge as a possible project for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget during the Feb. 17, 2020, meeting. This time, they explored the possibility of replacing the span with a two-lane traffic bridge and finally taking advantage of a $1 million Iowa Department of Transportation grant the state had been offering.
But while the possibility of replacement loomed, the council during its June 22, 2020, study session — held on Zoom due to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation limiting in-person gatherings at the time — held a consensus that the bridge must be removed as soon as possible. A formal resolution was approved, 5-1, with current At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe voting no and then-Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser absent, to remove it.
Plans then turned to how to memorialize it. The council and the Historical Preservation Commission made plans to have several elements to do so, including signage and a stereoscope situated at the bend in the Cedar River at South Riverside Park where it faces the bridge currently. The council eventually denied an agreement with the DOT for the $1 million grant, thus ending the discussion to replace the bridge at the present time.
The public hearing will be held near the beginning of the council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday.