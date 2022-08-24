Greetings, I would like to take this time to say, hello Waverly, Iowa and surrounding area’s. I have begun serving the good people of Heritage United Methodist Church beginning July 1.
I am somewhat familiar with Waverly and have been in town on occasion over the past 20 years. Over that time I have served churches up closer to the Minnesota / Iowa Border minus the last three years while serving near Des Moines.
While serving in the churches of Chester, Lime Springs and New Hampton just up the road, I had been to Waverly Heritage & Trinity for various conference events so this appointment was a familiar place and now it is wonderful getting to know the people of Heritage UMC.
Prior to my call to serve my first churches of Chester, Lime Springs I was working as Nursing Director at Grand Meadow Heath Care in Grand Meadow, Minn. The year prior to leaving Chester and Lime Springs I was asked to serve the Riceville and McIntire churches and did so for one year alternating Sundays between the two churches. I then moved up the road to New Hampton UMC where prior to leaving we yoked with New Hampton UCC and Ionia UCC. In moving to the Des Moines area I served the churches of Mitchellville and Santiago UMC’s while my husband Mike was appointed to Nevada UMC. This gave us a whole new area to navigate which was enjoyable as were the the people.
I received my Master of Divinity at The United Theological Seminary in the Twin Cities with my focus of study being Pastoral Care. (My pastoral care professor, Bob Albers went to college here in Waverly many years back.) My Chaplaincy training was completed at Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, Wis.
I have six children, four sons and two daughters. 10 grandchildren, eight girls and two boys. My oldest daughter is also a pastor in the Iowa Conference, though on medical leave at this time.
Though I am committed to serving our Lord and Savior as a pastor, called to serve all people, I also have continued to keep my nursing credentials active by completing all continuing education required of me.
God is my guide in where I go and what I do and I pray always to be faithful to Him and to the people He calls me to serve.
As a community let us all take time to make time for God. Let us walk together , pray together, talk, laugh and Worship God wherever that may be in the days t come.