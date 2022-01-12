Greg Dana, 72, of Waverly Iowa, passed away on January 10, 2022.
Greg Dana was born on December 28, 1949, in Waverly Iowa, to Albert and Darlene Dana. Greg attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School where he excelled in numerous sports, especially track and field where he won state and held the state record in the high jump his senior year. After graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock in 1969, Greg worked various jobs until starting at John Deere. After John Deere, Greg took a job working at Croell Redi Mix and then eventually went on to Hydrite Chemical, where he worked for over 25 years and retired in 2014.
Greg loved the outdoors. Depending on the season, you could either find him on the water or in the timber. Greg was an avid fisherman and hunter of game, mushrooms, and asparagus. Greg always knew the best fishing spots and exactly where and what the fish were biting on. He had some of the best fishing and hunting stories. Greg was a jack of all trades and master of all. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. For the better part of three decades, Greg played slow pitch softball and coached a variety of sports for his children. He always knew how to get the best out of his athletes. Greg loved conversations with friends and family. He could talk to anyone, especially about fishing, hunting, and sports.
Greg was:
Father to: Nicole (Kirk) Honeycutt, Brighton, Michigan; Michael (Melanie) Dana, Johnston, Iowa; Christopher Dana, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Step-Father to: Abby (Erich) Priebe, Sumner, Iowa; Melanie (Tyler) Ackerman, Ankeny, Iowa; Ben Rod, Hawkeye, Iowa.
Papa to: Noah, Nicholas, Nash, Kane, and Caleb Honeycutt; Brennan and McKinley Dana; Eli and Greyson Priebe; Piper and Rocky Ackerman.
Partner in Life: Mary Holt, Tripoli, Iowa
Brother to: Carol Eckhoff, Waverly, Iowa; Debbie Hovenga, Nashua, Iowa; Jay (Deb) Dana, Waverly, Iowa; and the late Richard (Becky) Dana, Hastings, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers or money the family is asking that you make a donation to the Fish and Wildlife Trust fund in memory of Greg. www.programs.Iowadnr.gov/donations
Please join us for a Celebration of Life to lovingly remember and toast Greg 5-7 p.m. on February 12 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.