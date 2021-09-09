Lauren Greiner has resigned as Waverly-Shell Rock's girls soccer coach, according to W-SR athletics director Greg Bodensteiner.
Greiner, who lives in the Gladbrook-Reinbeck area and teaches physical education at Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls, informed her team Wednesday night.
Greiner just completed her eighth season as the Go-Hawks' coach, her 10th with the program overall. She led the Go-Hawks to their first Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championship in June.
During her tenure, Greiner compiled a record of 118-22.