The holidays tend to be difficult whether it’s the first or 10th holiday without a loved one.
Waverly Health Center and Cedar Valley Hospice are joining forces this year to present, “Navigating Grief and Loss During the Holidays.” Anyone is welcome to attend the presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Waverly Health Center’s Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
A virtual option is also available via Google Meet: meet.google.com/oxr-obuj-bjb. Phone: (US) +1 234-339-0134 PIN: 457 847 709#. Registration is requested by calling 319-483-1360.