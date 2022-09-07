Grieving the loss of a loved one? GriefShare is a 13-week special help seminar and support group. Find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. The seminar features videos with nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people who have experienced the death of someone close, along with small group discussion afterwards.
You don’t have to go through this alone. Get connected and get the resources you need to find hope and healing after the loss of a loved one. Each week stands on its own, so you can join at any time. The weekly meetings will be held 4:00-5:30 p.m. on Sundays, September 11 — December 4, 2022, at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St, NW, Waverly; online zoom conference also available. Cost is $15 for the 13-week series which includes the participant guide. (Online attendees should pre-register in a timely manner to allow for zoom conference details to be emailed prior to the event).