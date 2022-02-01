Join the Grout Museum District, 503 South St., Waterloo, for an “Escape Room” themed overnight.
The event will take place from 7 p.m. Feb. 12 through 9 a.m. Feb. 13.
At this overnight, participants will work together to solve several mysteries throughout the Grout Museum. Take on puzzles, crack codes, and use forensic science as you try to solve several exciting mysteries.
The evening will end with a movie and snacks, followed by breakfast in the morning, all provided by the Museum.
This overnight is recommended for children ages 6-12.
This program is $32 for child Museum members, $40 for child non-members. If adults wish to accompany their child, cost is $24 for members and $30 for non-member.
Registration is required: https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/escape-room- overnight-D02122022.aspx.