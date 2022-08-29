Waterloo, IA – The Grout Museum District, 503 South Street, will be opening a new exhibit, Midwest Comforts, on Sept. 6.
Food is often about comfort as much as it is about nutrition, and many of us have special memories about family recipes. Whether it’s Grandma’s chocolate cake, Dad’s jambalaya, or Mom’s chicken and noodles there’s always a recipe that’s close to our heart.
Visit the Museum and “feast” on family recipes and food nostalgia at the new exhibit: Midwest Comforts. Peruse recipes from local cooks and reminisce over forgotten food advertisements and local establishments. Fun for all ages!
Museum admission is $12 for adults, $6 for Veterans and children 4-13, children 3 and under and Museum Members are free of charge. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10AM-4PM.