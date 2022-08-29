Grout Museum

 Photo from groutmuseumdistrict.org

Waterloo, IA – The Grout Museum District, 503 South Street, will be opening a new exhibit, Midwest Comforts, on Sept. 6.

Food is often about comfort as much as it is about nutrition, and many of us have special memories about family recipes. Whether it’s Grandma’s chocolate cake, Dad’s jambalaya, or Mom’s chicken and noodles there’s always a recipe that’s close to our heart.