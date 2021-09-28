Soifer Family McDonald's

The Soifer Family, owners of the McDonald’s restaurants in Waverly and 11 other communities, will receive the Grow Cedar Valley Business of the Year with 51-plus full-time employees during a ceremony Oct. 12 in Cedar Falls.

 Courtesy photo

Grow Cedar Valley’s Annual Celebration will be held Oct. 12 at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls, beginning at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and awards ceremony.

Emcees for the evening will be Stacey Bentley, Community Bank & Trust and John Huff, KWWL. The annual celebration’s premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust.

The event will recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding contribution and dedication to the Cedar Valley.

The 2021 award recipients are:

• Economic Diversity & Inclusion Award: CBE Companies

• Cedar Valley Partner Award: UnityPoint Health – Black Hawk Grundy Center Mental Health, Inc.

• Cedar Valley Innovation Award: O&P1

• John Deere Treating Capital Well Award: Lincoln Savings Bank

• Business of the Year (1-50 FTEs): SERVPRO Black Hawk County

• Business of the Year (51-plus FTEs): Soifer Family McDonald’s

• Cedar Valley Business Leader Award: Katy Susong, Cardinal Construction

• Legacy Award: Jim Waterbury

To purchase a corporate table or ticket, please contact Bette Wubbena, Grow Cedar Valley, 319-269-1962 or bette@growcedarvalley.com.

About Grow Cedar Valley

Grow Cedar Valley, formerly known as The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, is the economic and community development leader responsible for bringing business and community together to grow opportunities for the Cedar Valley. Learn more at www.GrowCedarValley.com.