Grow Cedar Valley’s Annual Celebration will be held Oct. 12 at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls, beginning at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and awards ceremony.
Emcees for the evening will be Stacey Bentley, Community Bank & Trust and John Huff, KWWL. The annual celebration’s premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust.
The event will recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding contribution and dedication to the Cedar Valley.
The 2021 award recipients are:
• Economic Diversity & Inclusion Award: CBE Companies
• Cedar Valley Partner Award: UnityPoint Health – Black Hawk Grundy Center Mental Health, Inc.
• Cedar Valley Innovation Award: O&P1
• John Deere Treating Capital Well Award: Lincoln Savings Bank
• Business of the Year (1-50 FTEs): SERVPRO Black Hawk County
• Business of the Year (51-plus FTEs): Soifer Family McDonald’s
• Cedar Valley Business Leader Award: Katy Susong, Cardinal Construction
• Legacy Award: Jim Waterbury
To purchase a corporate table or ticket, please contact Bette Wubbena, Grow Cedar Valley, 319-269-1962 or bette@growcedarvalley.com.
About Grow Cedar Valley
Grow Cedar Valley, formerly known as The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, is the economic and community development leader responsible for bringing business and community together to grow opportunities for the Cedar Valley. Learn more at www.GrowCedarValley.com.