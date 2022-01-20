Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting Business After Hours at The Hive at Farmers State Bank, 131 Tower Park Drive in Waterloo. The event will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday, February 3. The premier sponsor for this event is The Hive at Farmers State Bank. For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.