Grow Cedar Valley is hosting Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors on Thursday, Dec. 2. The event will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at Gordon Flesch Company, Inc., 5801 Westminster Dr., Cedar Falls.
The end of year program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, and a City of Waverly representative along with Grow Cedar Valley’s President and CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 24. Sponsors for this event include Premier Sponsor: Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. and Gold Sponsor Financial Resource Advisors. For more information or to RSVP, contact Events Director, Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 319-232-1156.