This Mother’s Day brings double the love for Waverly resident Mallory Steiert. When she and her husband, Andrew, found out they were pregnant with their second child, they knew without a doubt that they wanted to deliver at Waverly Health Center (WHC). They had a phenomenal birth experience bringing their first child, Bobbie, into the world.
It was important to Mallory to choose a birthing center that offered person-centered care, allowing her to make customized decisions, including being seen by a nurse midwife. “At Waverly Health Center, you are cared for as a person instead of a number, and I knew I would receive personalized care,” said Mallory.
Mallory chose LaDawna Myrmo, certified nurse midwife (CNM) at the WHC Women’s Clinic, as her provider for both of her pregnancies. She describes LaDawna as calming and reassuring, a great motivator, and someone who makes it easy to relax around.
Mallory and Andrew welcomed their daughter, Bobbie, in November of 2021 and son, Turner, in February of 2023. They are thankful for the care from the team of providers and nurses who assisted in the successful deliveries of their babies. As a nurse herself, Mallory understood the significance of surrounding herself with great care during some of the most important days of her life.
“The nurses provided me with birthing balls, turned down the lights, adjusted my bed, made sure I was well hydrated, and made it so I was free to move around the room,” said Mallory. “The birthing center is very clean with large rooms that have a homelike vibe. And the large tubs are a great perk!”
The care for Mallory and Andrew’s children did not stop there. Both children see Stacy Huck, certified pediatric nurse practitioner, for their pediatric care at Christophel Clinic. The Steierts appreciate her enthusiasm and thoroughness, and commented that the Christophel Clinic nurses are outstanding and attentive.
Mallory reflects on the last two and a half years as mother by saying, “This time has been a dream come true for our growing family, thanks to God, support from our family and friends, and exceptional care from everyone at WHC! I recommend the WHC’s Women’s Clinic, Birthing Center and Christophel Clinic for any parent looking for exceptional person-centered care. You will truly feel cared for every step of the way!”