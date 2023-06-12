8 a.m. - “Grumpsters” Readlyn Annual Golf Tournament — Four person best shot at Maple Hills Golf Course, Tripoli; organized by Readlyn Savings Bank. For reservations contact Maple Hills at 319-882-4229.
4 p.m. - Vendors’ Food Stands open.
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Ice Cream Sundaes (gazebo); sponsored by Readlyn Savings Bank.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Balloon Man — Darrel Anderson; sponsored by Ron & Judy Leistikow.
5 p.m. - Fifth and sixth grade ball games (ball diamond); organized by Kyle Shores. Concession stand- Readlyn Area Youth
5 p.m. - Pedal Pull (sidewalk between the park and school); sponsored by Wapsie Valley FFA.
6 p.m. - Little “Grumpsters” Crowning, Crowning of 2023 Readlyn Grump, 2023 Miss Readlyn, Volunteer Award and Readlyn Area Foundation presentation; remember your lawn chair.
7 p.m. - Pepper Tourney (gazebo); call Judy Henn al 641-330-8978 or Shirley Kuker 319-239-5193.
7 p.m. - Live music at Grumpy’s — “Cory Farley”; enter through the alley due to our street construction. $10 entry fee, wristbands at the door, all ages are welcome.
10 p.m. - Fireworks (Launched east of V49, across from the ball diamond parking.) Bring a lawn chair. Sponsored by you and your car donations. Thank you to everyone who donated. The concession stand at the Ball Diamond will be open during the fireworks.
10 a.m. - Parade — Call Louie Hartman at 319-239-0533.
After Parade - Food Stands open. Grumpy’s Bar opens.
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Kids in the Park — $10 wristbands are required; foam party, bouncy houses, slides, cotton candy, Treasure Island for ages 5 and under, cake walk, and face painting by WV art department
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Dunk Tank — EMS/Fire Department Fundraiser
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Spike Ball (ball diamond}; organized by Denver Lions; grades 6 — 12 recommended; no charge
1 p.m. - Schafskopf Card Tournament (tent); call Deanne leistikow at 319-231-7906.
2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Bingo for All Ages (gazebo); sponsored by Judy and Ron Leistikow; various prizes; no charge
5 p.m. - Vendors stay for the evening meal.
7 p.m. - Live Music at Grumpy’s — Jarrod Hogan and South 55 opening for Red Dirt Road; enter through the alley due to our street construction. $10 entry fee, wristbands at the door, all ages are welcome.
9 a.m. - Community Church Service hosted by St. Matthew in the City Park; remember your lawn chair.
PARKING LOCATIONS: No parking along the parade route during the parade, then everywhere except Main Street – you’ll see why!
Most events and concessions will be cash only.
Lost and found and first aid kit are in the big tent on the trailer.