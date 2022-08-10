Mike and Samantha Keeran are truly community builders. Mike graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock, moved away, recently moved back to the area and bought Grumpy’s Bar, Grill and Event Center in Readlyn. Keerans are remodeling to make their business fully accessible, easier for all to visit. This includes a ramp on the outside, which has been completed. They are working on creating a ramp inside as well as changing spaces in both the women’s and men’s bathrooms. They are working with friends like Mike “Yogi” and Karrie Nicholaus and hiring local acquaintances to build a team. They are naming food after local folks to honor and fundraise, like the “Woody” burger.
Dene Lundberg, candidate for House District 58 and myself, candidate for Senate District 29, held a Meet and Greet recently in the newly refurbished Grumpy’s Event Center. It was wonderful to enter the venue and see a sign “Welcome, Jenn Wolff”!