Dairies competed for top honors in the Guernsey Dairy Cattle show judged Thursday, August 10, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Knapp Genetics of Epworth earned Grand Champion Female. Hb Holsteins of Marengo took home the Reserve Grand Champion Female title. Byers Dairy Farm of Milo earned honorable mention.
Cedar Way Farm of Waverly received Champion Premier Exhibitor and Champion Premier Breeder. Hb Holsteins of Marengo received Reserve Premier Exhibitor and Reserve Premier Breeder.
The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.
Complete results below:
GUERNSEY
Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 — May 31, 2023
1) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, Knapps Drone Blexy ETV, 3/6/2023, 97015197
2) MAXX Boarding, Homested, SPRINGHILL JCP MELISSA-ETV, 3/2/2023, 840 003 265 818 550
3) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove, Sandy Hill Drone Cruz, 3/10/2023, 97015088
4) Udderly Crazy Dairy, Plainfield, Oak Knob Lockley Marsh, 3/20/2023, 840003230495741
5) Sondra Derby, Drakesville, Fox-Valley Drone Jenny, 3/23/2023, 840003239490558
6) Jamison Vos, Newton, Winterhof Alex Javina, 3/24/2023, 97015401
7) Jamison Vos, Newton, Pleasant Valleys Mistletoe Jewel, 4/15/2023, 97015507
Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2022 — Feb. 28, 2023
1) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, Knapps AP Bad Influence, 12/1/2022, 97014497
2) Maxx Boarding, Homested, Prairie Moon Java Lavender- ETV, 9/15/2022, 840003240369380
3) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, Smithfield Design Teddy, 12/30/2022, 840003260115529
4) AKA Genetics, Elgin, Valley Gem AP Lil Mischief ETV, 12/7/2022, USA000097014817
5) Jamison Vos, Newton, Pleasant Valleys Case, 12/1/2022, 97015505
6) Beauty View Dairy, Wahoo, Neb., Beauty View Tsunami Sour Patch, 12/11/2022, 97015735
7) Jamison Vos, Newton, Pleasant Valleys Charlie, 12/20/2022, 97015508
8) Sondra Derby, Drakesville, Fox-Valley Lockley Lucy, 12/1/2022, 840003239490556
Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2022
1) MAXX Boarding, Homested, KNAPPS INDIAN TN IRISH WHISKEY, 12/3/2022, 970 745 00
2) Jason Danhof, Waukon, Rolling Prairie B Pepsi, 9/26/2022, 840003261835097
3) Sunny Valley, Clermont, Prairie Moon Scout Angessi, 9/18/2022, 840003240369404
4) Breezy Ridge Dairy, Epworth, Breezy Ridge Beauty, 9/22/2022, 97015295
5) Cost Farms, Long Grove, KNAPPS AP QUARTER, 9/1/2022, 97014268
6) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove, Sandy Hill James Dean Captain-TW, 9/7/2022, 97014281
7) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Summer Season, 9/23/2022, 97014669
8) Beauty View Dairy, Wahoo, Neb., Beauty View Challenge Bea, 9/12/2022, 97015603
9) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove, Sandy Hill James Dean Crown-TW, 9/7/2022, 97014280
10) Udderly Crazy Dairy, Plainfield, Udderly Crazy Blossom, 9/18/2022, 97015177
11) K-valley Farms, Waucoma, K Valley Gotcha Tic Tac, 10/10/2022, 840003260841767
Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 — Aug. 31, 2022
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Pilot Emily, 6/2/2022, 97013719
2) Udderly Crazy Dairy, Plainfield, Oak Knob Kaption Lily, 6/30/2022, 840003230495712
3) Geise Dairy, De Witt, JENS GOLD KANDYMAN MAYBERRY, 6/3/2022, 840003257166377
Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 — May 31, 2022
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way D Festive, 3/7/2022, 97013716
2) Jamison Vos, Newton, Pleasant Valleys Macy, 4/8/2022, 97013618
Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2021 — Feb. 28, 2022
1) K-Valley Farms, Waucoma, K Valley Altablue Tinsel, 12/1/2021, 97013087
2) Sondra Derby, Drakesville, Pleasant — Valley Roy, 12/1/2021, 000097013365
Fall Yrlg. Heifer (not in milk) — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2021
1) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove, Cedar Way Drone Bree, 9/3/2021, 97012867
2) Sunny Valley, Clermont, Prairie Moon Ryah, 10/8/2021, 840003240477089
3) HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Lats Get Into Trouble, 10/25/2021, 840003220676365
4) Beauty View Dairy, Wahoo, Neb., Beauty View Grumpy Dumpling, 9/27/2021, 97013501
Junior Best Three Females
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly
2) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove
3) Beauty View Dairy, Wahoo, Neb.
Fall Yearling in Milk — After Sept. 1, 2021
1) K-Valley Farms, Waucoma, K Valley Altablue Bombshell, 9/2/2021, 97013084
Summer Junior Two Year Old Cow — June 1 — Aug. 31, 2021
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Drone Sweetness, 6/17/2021, 97012861
2) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way Beau Sunburst, 6/2/2021, 97012859
Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 — May 31, 2021
1) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove, GR- Sandy Hill Wonders Spirit, 3/1/2021, 97011481
Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2020
1) HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Latimer Riot, 3/11/2020, 840003147651444
Senior Three Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2019 — Feb. 29, 2020
1) Byers Dairy Farm, Milo, Pleasant Valleys Gabrielle, 12/5/2019, 97009767
Cow Four Years Old — Sept. 1, 2018 — Aug. 31, 2019
1) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, South Lane Primetime Brandy, 3/31/2019, 97009209
2) Jamison Vos, Newton, Parkers Tamera Kate, 1/3/2019, 97008217
Cow Five Years Old — Sept. 1, 2017 — Aug. 31, 2018
1) HB Holsteins, Marengo, H Broke Levi Tot, 3/10/2018, 840003147651435
2) Kera Recker, Solon, Idle Gold Altitude Valkyrie-P, 3/23/2018, USA000097005544
Aged Cow — Before Sept. 1, 2017
1) Geise Dairy, De Witt, BLC GEISE LEGEND ALEXIS, 1/6/2014, 78001727
2) K-Valley Farms, Waucoma, K Valley Dazzler LuLu, 3/14/2017, 97003086
Best Three Head
1) Hb Holsteins, Marengo
2) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly
3) K-Valley Farms, Waucoma
4) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove
Best Four Head
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly
2) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove
3) K-Valley Farms, Waucoma
Junior Champion Female & Reserve
Champion) Maxx Boarding, Homested, MAXX Boarding
Reserve) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, Knapp Genetics
Honorable Mention) Jason Danhof, Waukon, 274
Intermediate Champion Female & Reserve
Champion) Hb Holsteins, Marengo, 301
Reserve) Byers Dairy Farm, Milo, 302
Honorable Mention) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, 298
Senior Champion Female & Reserve
Champion) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, 304
Reserve) Geise Dairy, De Witt, 309
Honorable Mention) K-valley Farms, Waucoma, 308
Grand Champion Female & Reserve
Grand) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, 304
Res. Grand) Hb Holsteins, Marengo, 301
Honorable Mention) Byers Dairy Farm, Milo, 302
Premier Exhibitor
Champion) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way
Reserve) Hb Holsteins, Marengo, HB
Premier Breeder
Champion) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly, Cedar Way
Reserve) Hb Holsteins, Marengo, HB