Editor’s note: This guest opinion is a parody, defined by Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary as a literary or musical work in which the style of an author or work is closely imitated for comic effect or in ridicule.
Dear citizens of Waverly,
While it has taken me some time to muster up the courage, Rep. Sandy Salmon’s editorial (“The cyber side of election security,” Aug. 19) on potential 2020 election fraud has given me the strength to finally confront what I’ve known all along about the June 1 Ward 2 Special Election.
For those who may have doubt about that fateful June 1st election, and more importantly, for those who could care less and have moved on with their lives. Massive voter fraud! I actually won that election. It was stolen from me. Ballots were boated down the Cedar River and dropped off behind the Civic Center by Cyber Water Ninjas. Through the air ducts, they smuggled them inside and tabulated them when no one was looking! I’ll be bringing bombshell cases to the Supreme Court any day now. It’s so important for you to know that I didn’t lose and that I’m not just being a sore loser. I promise.
So, it will take some time to prove this. In the meantime, and for the needs of my ego, I need you to believe me. For the sake of my reputation, and the fund raising purposes of my political affiliates, I just can’t have you thinking I’m a loser. Be patient. MY becoming your councilman is very important. So important that I’m going to drag this out indefinitely. Although my defeat has been made official by democracy and the rules of law upholding it, I’ll remain steadfast in my pursuit of whatever evidence will make you believe me after one thing or another fails to. The evidence is out there. Trust me. You just need to plunge into all the social media outlets and accept every claim at face value. After you do so, you’ll realize there was an orchestrated effort to rig the Special Election for the Ward 2 seat here in Waverly against me.
I could have just let it go. Instead, after seeing the efforts of so many in leadership roles press theories before their day in court, I just knew my time had come.
As a victim of massive fraud, I’m very exhausted. That’s one reason why I’m grateful for this wonderful pillow I bought online. It’s nothing compared to a blanket of free speech, but my giant head has never rested so well.