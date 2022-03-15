The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Biden and supported by Congresswoman Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines, one year ago has helped Iowans do what we do best — get back to work and help each other out. Between the funds to local entities and the funds sent for governors to disburse, ARPA delivered about $5 billion to Iowa to recover from the pandemic.
So much of this went to rural communities — thanks to the rental assistance program, 26,000 rural Americans were able to stay in their homes. Many Iowans were able to get by during this pandemic thanks to tax relief Biden prioritized for working families — focusing on relief through the Earned Income Tax Cut and the Child Tax Cut. More than 600,000 Iowa families benefited from the expanded child tax cut, ensuring they could feed their kids and pay the bills.
Biden helped parents get back to work by sending Iowa $200 million to support licensed childcare centers, and he created more jobs than any other president in history did in their first year, including adding 24,700 jobs in Iowa.
This bill makes good on President Biden’s promise to invest in Rural America, and with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in charge of the USDA, we knew he could do it. Thanks to ARPA, Iowa has $210 million in federal funds to expand rural broadband, $100 million for housing infrastructure, and another $100 million for water quality infrastructure and nutrient reduction. Best of all, plenty of funds are going directly to schools and cities to immediately recover, without having to wait on the governor.
With funds from ARPA, rural Americans have the tools and resources they need to create opportunities in their hometowns. This bill provides a great start to Biden’s commitment to improving economic resilience in rural communities.