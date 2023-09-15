The happenstance of a Facebook post from Bremer County Emergency Management popping up in my feed a few weeks ago prompted me to attend a meeting being hosted by Bremer County 911 Board, one of a series of information meetings that the Board of Supervisors had requested take place throughout our county.
Now, I’m certainly not one who goes through life looking for more meetings to attend, and when I arrived to find that I was the only person in the room without a direct tie to Bremer County Emergency Services, I almost turned around and left. Were it not for the presenters’ encouragement of my presence, their passion for the issue they were discussing, and my personal interest resulting from EMS work in my first career, I would still be completely ignorant about an issue that I’ve come to learn is incredibly important, and which every resident of Bremer County needs to be aware of. My hope now is that I can help to not only increase awareness, but also convince you to take a small but important step toward action. I promise it will only take you a few minutes, but the difference you make could literally be one of life and death.
Here's the Cliff Notes version:
---As communications technology has evolved over the past few decades, it has not resulted in a universally coordinated system among emergency services agencies, which include fire, EMS, law enforcement and county emergency management. Instead, each agency has their own system and channels of communication, but astonishingly, within our own county and between neighboring jurisdictions, the various agencies involved in keeping us safe are unable to directly communicate with each other during emergency situations.
---What are the ramifications of this situation? A few years ago when a manhunt was being conducted in rural Bremer County for an armed perpetrator, no less than six county, city and state agencies were involved in creating a perimeter, monitoring and searching the area where the person was suspected to be. They were working in concert to flush out and apprehend the suspect, but were unable to actually talk to each other directly from each of their posted positions. There was no real time ability to convey “I’ve got him in my sights”, “He’s headed toward you”, or “Get on the other side of your vehicle because he’s shooting in your direction!”.
---The drama of the aforementioned incident is thankfully an infrequent occurrence in our sleepy little community, but the same dynamic is present for every natural disaster, every major vehicle or industrial accident, every missing person search, every hazardous materials spill, and every significant fire in our county. And one need only listen to this week’s news out of Pennsylvania or Algona, or about the all-too-frequent school and workplace shootings, to imagine what it might be like if those horrific events took place here and our emergency services agencies were unable to effectively communicate with each other.
--Bremer County 911 Board is asking to upgrade our communications system to a statewide communications system called ISICS. Participation in ISICS will require an investment of a little more than $5M, but will allow all emergency services agencies within our county to routinely communicate between each other, as well as with Iowa Highway Patrol and many surrounding counties’ agencies, too. Additionally, the communications upgrade would integrate with Governor Reynolds’s School Safety Initiative, which could place emergency response equipment in our county’s schools so that the push of a button would automatically start an open line of communication with law enforcement and initiate immediate emergency response.
---The cost of the proposed upgrade would be borne by Bremer County, with a little over $500,000 coming from the 911 Board’s coffers and the rest from a bond that the Board of Supervisors will vote on at their Sept. 26 meeting. If passed, the resulting tax levy would add less than $50 per $100,000 assessed value to each of our yearly taxes. $50 per $100,000…….to keep ourselves, our families, our property, and our emergency services workers safer! We need to make this happen.
---So, what can you do? Please reach out to your county supervisor, and let them know that you want them to vote yes on Sept. 26. One of our emergency services leaders reflected that if the low attendance at the series of eight public informational meetings held around the county is an indication, the supervisors may conclude that no one cares about this. Even if only two people reach out to the supervisors but both of those are against the upgrade, that’s 100% of the input that the Board of Supervisors receives, and could very well result in nothing being done. Please, take just five minutes now, and email or call your county supervisor, and let them know that you want them to vote yes on Sept. 26.
If you’re not sure who or how to contact, go to www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/government/board_of_supervisors.php to find out, and thank you.