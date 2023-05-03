The VA has gone to a public approach organizing a suicide prevention coalition in Bremer County.
Peggy Dickey, while working with the veterans in her office in Iowa City, realized in order to improve their outcomes, she needed to to leave the VA building and go out into the communities.She needed to talk with the people the veterans were spending time with. She needed help.
Peggy reached out to people in Bremer County to put together a suicide prevention coalition in Bremer County. The first Bremer County suicide prevention coalition was held in the spring of 2022. This group of passionate people came up with this mission statement: In Bremer County we want to reduce suicides through education and awareness by offering resources in a compassionate, supporting way.
Suicide is personal. Someone in Iowa will die by suicide every 18 hours. This loss will affect approximately 135 people. 135 people whose lives will never be the same. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10-34 year olds. We lose 22 veterans a day to suicide, and our senior population currently faces the highest risk of suicide. Seniors are isolated and struggling and many are turning to suicide.
The goal is to have a suicide prevention coalition in every county in Iowa. There are currently nine counties in northeast Iowa with a suicide prevention coalition in place. They are Bremer, Black Hawk, Benton, Delaware, Jefferson, Johnson, Linn, Quad Cities and Washington.
What has the Bremer County coalition been doing?
Jackie Preston, a certified prevention specialist at Pathways behavioral services, is doing training events on the language of mental health and suicide. This training was done for Bremer County law enforcement with 41 people in attendance. The feedback was positive and helpful in assisting them with crisis calls.
Jackie also presented during a health day for eighth grade students at W-SR. She spoke on suicide and the connection to social media. The event was well attended by students and eight adults. Seven adults gave positive feedback, saying this is exactly what is needed while one adult voiced concerns about talking to kids this age about suicide.
Plans for the coalition going forward
We will continue to provide education on suicide awareness and prevention. There is a noted lack of postvention intervention and the need to make it easier for survivors of suicide loss to find services. A statewide coalition summit will be held in Ames on Aug. 30. This event will focus on sustainment of coalitions, sharing ideas, as well as speakers speaking on how to manage coalitions.
The meetings are monthly for one hour. You can attend in person at the Waverly library or via a zoom link. At our April meeting, we were pleased to include a representative from Wartburg college. Wartburg has a suicide prevention program on campus called SAFE. SAFE is a student run organization and we are excited to work with the students at Wartburg.
If you are interested in being.a part of the Bremer County Suicide Prevention Coalition please email Jan Heidemann LBSW Coordinator of Disability Services East Central Region at jheidemann@co.bremer.ia.us