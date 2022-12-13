When I think of an Iowa Winter
When I think of an Iowa winter
I remember quickly there were two
One was really cold, below zero, wearing
Heavy coats, scarves and overshoes was the thing to do
And of course, there was ice sometimes, and always snow
Six feet before spring, or maybe more
Life went on, difficult for all, extremely tough for some,
None you could ignore
But the other winter, everything was beautiful in white
Playing in the snow
Ice skating, building snowmen and forts, sledding on the hills
Wow! Could we ever go!
Sleigh rides and holidays, decorations and the
Joys of Christmas, followed by the New Year
When I think of an Iowa winter, I remember
It was tough, but memories of its beauty will always be near.
Christy
I was unloading my shopping cart, putting groceries in my trunk
When I noticed a small dog running between the cars in the next row
It was brown, I could see a patch of snow
On its head, it quickly dodged to miss a car moving kind of slow
A couple inches of snow last night was just enough to slow everyone down, driving or walking anywhere
That probably saved the little dog from being injured
It was a pretty close call, it’s running my way, getting near
“Come here, doggie, come here!” I called
And it did, with its tail wagging pretty good
Soon, I was petting its head, removing the snow
Part terrier and much too skinny, probably looking for food
I picked it up, a girl, I see, still petting, and put her in the car, on the back seat floor
I finished unloading my groceries and returned the cart
I started the car, she was already asleep when I closed the car door
Well, our children were excited and my wife was delighted
When the cute little puppy joined our family
She became a wonderful present for this
Christmas season
And we all agreed, Christy is what her name would be.
- 2021
Our Christmas Fireplace
No matter where we lived when our three kids were very small,
When it was Christmastime, we always had a fireplace.
Matter of fact, we never had a single house with a built-in fireplace
But during Christmastime, I covered boxes with reddish brick designed paper for a smile on every face.
I don’t remember our kids ever asking how Santa came out of that space.
And they never questioned whether or not we even had a chimney.
Nope! Our fireplace did its thing and displayed our Christmas well.
And our Christmas was always Merry, like our children, as they could be.
- 2022
Another Night Before Christmas
Christmas is only days away. It has been a productive and peaceful evening.
Our kids are spending the night with their grandparents, so our final
Christmas chores can be done.
Several gifts for the girls had to be assembled. Proud to say, job done, without fury.
And all presents needing wrapping are now beautiful for everyone.
Together, we straightened up the place with all tools and supplies where they should be.
And now, everything that needs to be hidden away, is out of sight.
Our Christmas tree is simply wonderful with a few presents under it, to create guessing games.
Now, we can smile and trade “good job” as everything looks just right.
A cup of cocoa hits the spot as we relax and check the evening view through the big window,
The moon is shining bright, perhaps smiling at the cold winter night.
While the streetlight on the corner adds its special touch,
Sparkling the snowflakes as they fall from the deep blue, to beautify our neighborhood with winter’s snowy delight.
- 2022
The Countdown to Christmas
Santa is walking to the Reindeer barn
Some snow, swirling with the wind, hits his rosy cheeks
And his beard, he quickly brushes it away
Opens a door and hears the old hinges squeak
Inside, he sees the Elves working very hard filling the sleigh for the Christmas Eve ride
“Great job, team, our schedule still looks good.
He loosens a top button; the barn is warm inside.
Santa checks his watch and moves close to the Reindeer
He stops and talks with each of them, both love and appreciation are seen
Most of them danced nervously, anxious to start
He finished with the leaders, Dasher and
Dancer, excited to lead the team.
Santa checked his watch again and the load, nearly done, fifteen minutes to lift-off, he gave a warning call
Mrs. Claus brought him a sandwich, for needed energy
To keep up with the time-zone changes, delivering Christmas cheer
Suddenly, the big doors slide open, Santa holds the reins, as the Reindeer take off to make
Christmas as good as it can be.
- 2021
Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and a 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.