It is quite apparent that the guest editorial written by Merry Frederick that appeared in the Waverly Democrat (Constitutional County proposal requires due diligence, Oct. 21), is far from accurate, loaded with misinformation and assumptions from Mrs. Frederick about a group that I am a member of.
Our group, which is an informal group, calls itself, “We the People for Constitutional Sheriffs.” We are not a political organization. I am, as well as some others in the group, a registered independent. We advocate for sheriffs to honor their Oath of Office and to preserve our rights, which are guaranteed to us in the Constitution of the United States and the state of Iowa. The Constitution is not a political issue; it is the backbone of our government.
Our group has been advocating for Bremer County (through the Board of Supervisors) to become a “Constitutional County” and guarantee our Bill of Rights as outlined in the United States and Iowa constitutions, even though those governments may not guarantee them to us, which has happened on several occasions over the last few years.
This movement of becoming a Constitutional County was started in Nevada by two counties in May of this year, that went “constitutional.” Subsequently another county in Nevada went constitutional, as did a very large county in New York state this past August. Here are links to two articles by the EPOCH Times newspaper regarding these counties becoming constitutional: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/2- nevada-counties-go-constitutional_3856641.html and https://www.theepochtimes.com/vowing-to-protect- rights-ny-county-goes-constitutional_3984174.html. These counties passed the Constitutional County concept because of the abuses by higher governments over the past year.
These abuses included, but were not limited to, illegal mask mandates by the state, the shutting down of churches which is guaranteed under the First Amendment and the shutting of non-essential businesses. These counties simply wanted to ensure that these abuses did not occur again in the future.
In her guest column, Mrs. Frederick also indicated that we advocated against the separation of church and state, and advocated for homeschooling. We have not done so, and that is not our focus.
In addition, Mrs. Frederick alluded that we are trying to “rise up and restore our values.” Theoretically, these values that she is alluding to are the Bill of Rights that are in our Constitution(s). And she goes onto mention that our ﬁrst try was Jan. 6. Our group was not yet formed Jan. 6, and none of us were there at the “so called insurrection.”
The Constitutional County Resolution concept we are proposing is a peaceful solution to the overreach of governmental abuses. It’s something we shouldn’t have to be doing if our federal and state governments were protecting the rights of “We The People.”
Mrs. Frederick went on to tell citizens that “they need to become well informed about the Constitutional County concept described on their website.” Our group DOES NOT have a website! What Mrs. Frederick should do is tell the true facts of what we are proposing, rather than alluding and fabricating what she believes we stand for.
The sheriff plays an important part in this cause as he takes an oath of oﬃce to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the State of Iowa. He can decide if a mask mandate by the government is unconstitutional and choose not to enforce it, as he can choose not to shut a church down due to an illegal government mandate. Recently, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan stated publicly that he would not enforce any new mask mandates in Woodbury County. He has that right and stood up for the rights of the citizens of Woodbury County.
In closing, Mrs. Frederick asked, “How do we constructively and thoughtfully begin to move forward to get rid of the cancer that is consuming much of the country?” I suggest start by realizing our freedoms that are guaranteed in the Constitution, are the freedoms that have made this country great.
Those freedoms are not a cancer, and neither are we. Those freedoms are our lifeblood of the United States of America. I would remind Mrs. Frederick that the banner that the eagle has in his talon on the ﬂag of Iowa proudly says, “Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will Maintain.” This is the State of Iowa motto. Our group intends to work to ensure Iowans retains those liberties and their rights.