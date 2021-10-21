The Bremer County Board of Supervisors meeting Sept. 27 included the third discussion at board meetings of a proposed resolution as presented by proponents of a Constitutional County.
Members of this group have had other informal contact (we sometimes call this “lobbying”) with one or more of our county supervisors. All of this is legal, but, nonetheless, disturbing to me.
I attended the Sept. 27 meeting, as well as the Sept. 7 meeting. While several things were discussed regarding the Constitutional County entity, there was a great deal that was not.
I have read the Constitutional County information in its entirety and it goes far beyond what was discussed in public at the Supervisors meetings. Bremer County citizens should be aware of the agenda this extremist group is pushing upon local governments. Here are some of the key actions they advocate:
There is no separation of church and state. They maintain that the Supreme Court is not the law, and that the county sheriff can choose not to enforce a law or mandate that is viewed as unconstitutional in his/her view.
They advocate defunding and revamping our education system. They offer no improved system of public education, other than a passing reference to “home schooling.”
They claim that communism is everywhere in the USA; elections are fraudulent (return to paper ballots); unchecked anarchists incite civil war; immigration has turned into invasion.
Alarmingly, they urge us to rise up to restore values. The first try at that appears to have happened on Jan. 6. Is more such effort coming?
This document is not just about gun rights and the Second Amendment as Supervisor (Duane) Hildebrandt emphasized. It bestows upon the sheriff powers that could supersede that of the president of the United States.
This organized effort to change our government, starting at the county level, is un-American, un-democratic and unsafe. It is time for county citizens to become well informed about the Constitutional County information described on their website. Their proposals are very dangerous.
The 22 individuals present at this meeting was a clear example of the divisiveness that has emerged within our society. It is very sad and very scary.
How do we constructively and thoughtfully begin to move forward to get rid of this “cancer” that is consuming much of our country? I hope that step by step we can begin to come together, and in doing so, strive to better understand one another.