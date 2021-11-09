For the liberal left, severe weather has become synonymous with “climate change,” illegal alien has become “undocumented immigrant,” equality has become “equity,” new voting laws have become “voting restrictions,” defunded police departments have become “dysfunctional organizations” that should transition to “public safety departments,” abortions have become “women’s reproductive health,” social welfare programs have become “infrastructure,” methane reduction has become “no more cows.”
And now– according to Steve Corbin – the GOP has become a “cult of personality.”
Instead of promoting the idea of all Americans working together to solve current problems, Steve wants to return to the only thing liberal thinkers have done over the past four (now five) years – blame the Trump administration for everything. And there are certainly enough problems to go around!
Consider COVID-19 deaths (more this year than last year), vaccines and mandates (a question of liberty versus a responsibility to others), unchecked immigration (an issue of safety), Afghanistan and a “woke” military, defunding police amid rising crime rates, a federal proposal to eliminate cash bail, questioned voting integrity, rapidly rising inflation (the new tax on all Americans – check your latest grocery bill or take note when you fill the tank), supply chain problems, decreasing cyber-security, energy supply issues, the inordinate power of big tech and much more.
There is so much hypocrisy existing in Mr. Corbin’s latest editorial (Oct. 26 edition of the Bremer County Independent). He spoke of right-wing extremists who entered the Capitol. But he forgot to mention left-wing extremists who recently charged into the building housing the Department of Interior.
He wrote about the incitement of an armed mob Jan. 6. But he neglected to mention that the results of an FBI investigation of that incident found that no Capitol intruder possessed any firearm (an “insurrection” without any firearms). Rather, the FBI reported that one unarmed protester (a young woman) was shot and killed by a Capitol policeman with no explanation forthcoming (four others died during the riot – one was trampled and three died of health-related issues, i.e., heart attack or stroke).
Steve pointed out that “Trump’s actions went unchecked by most lawmakers from his own party.” However, he neglected to point out that President Biden’s total inaction at the country’s southern border (on course to allow over 2 million immigrants from countries throughout the world to cross illegally into the U.S. this year) is going unchecked as well – by both lawmakers in his own party and by the mainstream media.
Steve writes of how the so-called cult of personality threatens democracy. He mentions America’s beleaguered democracy. Sadly, his hypocrisy simply ignores how President Biden’s efforts to radically transform our country is threatening America’s democracy.
In Steve’s view, the existence of our democracy was threatened by four years of the Trump administration. I submit that, as 71% of Americans expressed in a recent NBC News poll, this country is headed in the wrong direction under the current administration. And I also submit that our sacred democracy is threatened existentially by the inept, one-dimensional and even illogical, progressive Biden agenda.
I urge readers to seek out information from both liberal and conservative news sources, to examine the pros and cons of what’s going on in American politics today and to do all that you can to keep our democracy strong. Don’t let us lose this great American tradition – this time-proven wonder we call a democratic republic.