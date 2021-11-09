Hi. Me again. Last week, I wrote a piece calling out the Bremer County Republicans and four city candidates for breaking long-standing traditions against parties endorsing nonpartisan local candidates, which took place in the form of a party-sponsored campaign event and an ad in the newspaper.
It sucks to be called out like that, especially right before an election. But, if you want Bremer County to uphold important civil traditions, you have a duty to hold each other accountable to them.
I’m not naive, however; I know the Bremer County Republicans have issues with the way Democrats do business, and I know they have quibbles with my claims of partisanship. So, where does that leave us?
I’ll admit that writing columns, or duking it out on social media, isn’t good enough. Those things let people know the bridge is falling, but it won’t build it back up again. That will take real person-to-person communication between the parties, something I’d challenge us all to engage in – starting with myself. I hope you will join me.
We can avoid the “race to the bottom” by coming together. In national politics, when a party breaks a norm, people just say, “Oh well, I guess that’s gone,” and the government becomes less effective in the process.
Here’s why that doesn’t work in Waverly: Over the course of the year, I’ll run into most of you at Kwik Star, and we will have to look each other in the eye. It’s that simple; we’re neighbors. If it gets to the point where we are ignoring the humanity behind those eyes because of partisanship, then we’ve all lost.
Here’s what I recommend: The leaders of the two parties should come together and actually talk it out for a change. Our two county party chairs, John Baber and Celina Peerman, are actually pretty new, being installed just this year. They are still figuring some things out and have a lot of say in how their parties will operate, including whether they’ll inject more partisanship into local elections, or whether they’ll hold to the traditions of nonpartisanship that have served Bremer County so well.
It’s not too late to put the brakes on the “race to the bottom” and climb back to the top of Mount Integrity, if you’ll excuse my mixing of metaphors.
So what say you, Democratic Chair Celina Peerman and Republican Chair John Baber? Can you start a conversation and get this sorted out before another election season starts? Let us know what you decide, we’re looking up to you for leadership.