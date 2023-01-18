Don’t believe everything Summit, Navigator and Wold are telling you. According to Jessica Mazour from the Sierra Club, the IUB stated that Summit still needs 1,500 parcels in Iowa, therefore their Exhibit H is not complete. Pursuant to 199 Administrative Code 13.3, the IUB said they cannot schedule a hearing for them. These 1,500 parcels are subject to request for eminent domain.

Also in Hardin and Franklin County, 80-85% have not signed easements and will likely fo to court over eminent domain. Shelby and Story County are trying to stop them with a safety ordinance and they are being sued.