Don’t believe everything Summit, Navigator and Wold are telling you. According to Jessica Mazour from the Sierra Club, the IUB stated that Summit still needs 1,500 parcels in Iowa, therefore their Exhibit H is not complete. Pursuant to 199 Administrative Code 13.3, the IUB said they cannot schedule a hearing for them. These 1,500 parcels are subject to request for eminent domain.
Also in Hardin and Franklin County, 80-85% have not signed easements and will likely fo to court over eminent domain. Shelby and Story County are trying to stop them with a safety ordinance and they are being sued.
Vickie and Bill Hulse did have a big victory when the court ruled in their favor to stop surveyors from coming on their land. I know the Bremer County Supervisors have been working hard on this and we need each landowner to do the same. Don’t sign an easement. At the very least, please read all the fine print, this 99 year contract has very little risk for Navigator and a lot for landowners. After you sign that paper, it is theirs to do with whatever they want. You will watch them trample your ground, maybe move the pipeline, destroy tile lines and you will be powerless.
There are no federal regulations for the level of CO2 over 90% and at 2,100 PSI. Pipeline regulations in place are for CO2 under 90% and at 1,200 PSI (one half of proposed pipeline). This is largely untested technology. The Dakota pipeline in Kansas transporting oil has ruptured 23 times, according to media reports. The CO2 pipeline in Mississippi ruptured in 2019, injuring 65 people.
A pressure variance as it goes from liquid to gas can “unzip” pipelines, ripping them open. Shut-off valves will be 20 miles apart- one can only imagine how much CO2 will escape under a pressure of 2,100 PSI. It will cause asphyxiation and death of humans and animals and will freeze and kill the ground around it. How big and how far will the plume travel? Supercritical carbon dioxide can corrode seals and coatings on the pipes. Experts warn that the State Commerce Commission does not have adequate experience with carbon dioxide pipelines of this type.
This project is costing billions of dollars of the American taxpayer and will reap billons of dollars for its investors.
Navigator is crossing 810 miles through Iowa, Bremer County is in its path. Summit is crossing Iowa with 680 miles of pipeline and Wolf at 350 miles. Look at all the precious farmland that will be destroyed and all the health risks along the way!
Taking property by eminent domain is unconstitutional and transporting a hazardous gas under high pressure through Iowa for personal gain should not be allowed. This is not something we, as landowners, want to pass on to the next generation.
Dr. Matt Liebman shared ISU studies showing the carbon capture pipelines from Iowa ethanol plants could capture 12.8 million metric tons of CO2, equal to 0.8% of national transportation CO2 emissions and 0.3% of total US CO2 emissions.
This is a tiny fraction that would help the public good. Does the benefit of pipelines exceed the cost to us taxpayers, the possible loss of life and injury, permanent damage to our land, and use of eminent domain to steal our land? These carbon capture plants will need 150,000 gallons of water a day on top of the one million already used by the ethanol plant. How sustainable will this be?
This is not over, don’t give up! Stand strong- don’t sign the easement.
Marva Schuldt is a resident of Readlyn, IA.