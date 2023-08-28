Over the last 44 months I have had the honor to serve you as your mayor. During this time I have been tasked with presiding over nearly all of the City Council meetings, study sessions, and budget sessions where we as a collective body conduct the business of the city.
My role of serving all of Bremer County as your county treasurer does deserve my full attention. No, the seat of the mayor in the city of Waverly is not a full-time job as some would believe. It carries no benefits, no vote in the City Council meetings, and the pay is $6,000 annually. It certainly is something a full-time employed individual can manage on top of their primary career, just as I have done.
I will also be able to serve more within the Waverly Lions Club, and Waverly Kiwanis Club that benefits our community.
Most importantly though, my children are becoming more involved in their later years of youth. My oldest is currently a junior in high school, followed by a freshman, and then a sixth grader. It is very important to me to be able to devote the time my wife and children deserve from me that is normally taken away by meetings and other events that the mayor’s position requires.
After the end of my term, I plan to remain engaged with the Sister City program as I believe it has immense benefits to our community as well as that of the Eisenach (Germany) community.
I hope that whoever seeks the mayor’s seat, and whoever fills it, will continue to maintain open channels of communication founded on dignity and respect. The obligations of the position should not be taken lightly and one’s full commitment to the role itself and the community is a must.
It is also my intention to assist in a transition from my occupancy of the seat to my successor once the mayor elect has been determined. I will offer to work with this individual to prepare them for their first meeting in January of 2024.
I do not know what the future will hold for me to once again serve the city of Waverly, but I sense there will be an opportunity at some point.
I will continue to serve our community as your mayor with 100% dedication through the end of my term. At that time, I will provide a final statement of reflection of my service to the public and expressions of thanks and gratitude.