The letter “R” key on my wife’s laptop stopped working. I don’t know why. Perhaps for one of the many reasons I heard in churches over the last 30 years. Maybe it didn’t feel appreciated. Maybe it didn’t get the recognition it felt it deserved. Maybe it felt like it had done enough already. Maybe it felt like it was time for someone younger/older to step up. Or perhaps it felt like there are so many keys on the keyboard that the “R’s” contribution wasn’t needed. But it is hard to type “Mrs. Anderson” or “homework” or “recess” without the letter “R.”
Every key on the keyboard is important no matter what its function. Just as Saint Paul wrote about in the 12th chapter of 1st Corinthians, “We are one body, but every member is important.” In the same way, the time and talents of each member of this congregation are needed to accomplish our ministry. You have received a link to or a paper copy of St. Paul’s Time & Talent survey. Please prayerfully consider ways in which you can be an even greater part of our congregation’s ministry and then complete the survey. The survey can be taken online at https://stpaulswaverly.churchcenter.com/.../events/1196829.