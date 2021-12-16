When considering the Christmas gifts I would give this year, I found a different kind of gift(s) occupying my thoughts. You know…the ones that don’t require wrapping paper or bows…the ones that can be given throughout the year. Below are a few suggestions for such gifts, though by no means is it an exhaustive list.
Gifts from the heart:
1. Putting Christ first in Christmas.
2. Sharing form God’s Word with others in the basis for Christmas (Luke 2)
3. Praying with a sincere heart for those near and far.
4. Claiming and practicing the following mantra: “I can do with less if others need more.”
5. Being slow to anger but quick to forgive.
6. Treating others with respect and common courtesy.
7. Writing a personal note of encouragement, cheer, appreciation, praiseworthy reinforcement, thanks, etc.
8. Making a phone call, perhaps as simple as “toughing base,” thereby showing the individual you care. (A text works, too.)
9. Offering to listen – maybe a “shoulder upon which to cry.”
10. Cultivating the gift of empathy.
11. Dropping coins and/or bills into red kettles.
12. Getting to know better your “neighbors,” while respecting boundaries (Especially in this COVID era).
13. Visiting someone at a Care Center, per guidelines and restrictions.
14. Cleaning the house of one who is infirm or a senior for whom it is difficult.
15. Cooking a meal to be shared outside your family.
16. Helping with needed transportation.
17. Shoveling a walk that is snow-covered for a relative, friend, neighbor, etc.
18. Thanking an educator for a positive impact on your life, no matter the intervening years.
19. Showing consideration and appreciation to those with whom you come to contact in your daily life, whether in the medical field or any service profession or job.
20. Following through on any others “ing” relevant and/or important to you.
The afore-mentioned are gifts that can be given…But there is a gift one can receive, and it is the best gift of all. It is the gift of faith, rooted in God’s mercy and grace, and it is one He calls us to accept personally. There are many, many references to this gift in the Bible. Romans 6:23 is one of them: “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
May your 2021 Christmas include Christ now and in the days to come.