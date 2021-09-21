Iowa’s elected leaders have been very responsive to the priorities of strong firearm enthusiasts. That may be partly because they have not been hearing from the rest of us for whom firearms are not among our top daily concerns.
As one of the rest of us, I believe we need to stop and look at the policy changes we have made and where they are taking us.
Americans have a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The interpretation of that right needs to be framed in practical reality, just as my First Amendment freedom of speech has clear limits. I cannot yell “Fire” in a crowded theater causing a dangerous crush at the exit; I cannot give false testimony under oath at a trial; I cannot make false, malicious statements that would damage another person’s reputation.
The Iowa Legislature has enacted a series of significant changes in handgun regulations in recent years. In 2010, all discretion in the issuance of permits was taken away from county sheriffs. In 2017, the minimum age requirements for possession of handguns were removed. In 2021, all requirements for permits to acquire or carry handguns were eliminated. A number of Iowa law enforcement leaders have expressed serious reservations about these changes, indicating they would likely make their work harder and potentially more dangerous.
The traditional conservative Iowa approach to government policy would demand we evaluate the impact of these changes and make needed adjustments before pushing further.
Recent experience should make us pause.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data 20 years ago (average of 1999, 2000 and 2001), there were 194 gunshot fatalities, of which 25 were homicides, annually. In 2019, Iowa hit a new record of 287 gunshot fatalities. We broke through to an even higher record in 2020 with 353 fatalities (85 homicides). By comparison, according to Department of Transportation statistics, Iowa had 338 crash-related traffic fatalities in 2020, down 27% from a 1999-2001 average of 460. Think about it. Iowans have to be on the roads every day of the year, often under hazardous weather conditions. Yet more Iowans were killed by gunshots than traffic accidents in 2020!
I have been a firearm owner and hunter for over 60 years. In the Army, I was trained in the use of what are now called assault rifles (M14 and M16) and was armed with an M16 in Vietnam. I have no interest in restricting my neighbor’s responsible ownership and carrying of firearms. But we need to seriously consider how to keep firearms out of the hands of people with a high likelihood of hurting others or themselves (a high percentage of gunshot deaths are suicides). That is going to require a combination of personal and family responsibility and public policy.
In the meantime, I cannot support the proposed “gun rights” amendment to the Iowa Constitution, which expands the fundamental right to keep and bear arms in the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The inclusion of the sentence, “Any and all restrictions to this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny,” would make it unlikely Iowans could enact reasonable policies balancing individual freedom (as opposed to irresponsible license) with public welfare.
My list of top daily concerns is dominated by my hope for the better community, state and nation we want to leave for our grandchildren. Developing rational, balanced policies which lead to a reduction in firearm violence is part of the task of making that better Iowa and America a reality. What is your vision of that reality?