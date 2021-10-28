I’m Charlene Wyatt Sauer and I am running for District 1 – At Large for the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board. I am running for our kids, for our future, and I’d like to share “why.”
I’m from Shell Rock, a graduate of W-SR, the University of Iowa and also hold a master’s degree in management. I have managed a million-dollar budget and was proud to lead large teams of people. Yet, the foundation of my education at W-SR – how to learn, be curious about life, be a team player, take chances and advocate for change – that’s what prepared me and stayed with me in some of the hardest moments of my life.
About nine years ago, my husband, Fritz, and I moved back to the area to move in with family. I left my full-time job to become a full-time caregiver for our daughter. Paetra is currently a sixth-grader at W-SR, along with her brother, Fulton, who is in third grade. We didn’t know our daughter was going to be born with severe disabilities, and she will need full-time assistance for the rest of her life.
We have lived days where we didn’t know if she would be alive tomorrow. I have learned, fought and advocated for her in our complex healthcare system. I’ve taken that frontline knowledge and, for the last five years, I have spent advocating for all our kids participating on the state councils of Child Health Specialty Clinics Family Advisory Council for children with special healthcare and behavioral needs, also the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Advisory Council. I have reviewed public policy, applications for grants at the federal level and been called to give feedback through presentations while looking to the future for what we could improve or innovate upon.
I see firsthand the complexities that our teachers and staff work through so our children not only survive, but thrive while at school and form those foundations of learning. My children have taught me it’s not only them I need to advocate for, but for all our children. I will bring the Shell Rock passion of District 1 and listen to the constituents of our school district. I will work to ensure that all our children have a voice and high-quality educational opportunities.
We do have challenges at W-SR, such as limited funding, supporting children’s mental health, hiring challenges with recruiting high quality employees while also retaining our excellent workforce we already have, building updates to the high school, as well as supporting our transportation needs.
We should also talk about the successes that W-SR continues to have and builds on including our pre-apprenticeship programs, “Leader In Me”, the community volunteering our students perform and more. Our school board and employees have worked hard and continue to work hard.
This is not a train that has stopped, but one that is in full motion. I am ready to jump on board and represent our W-SR school district, our constituents, and our kids. For our kids, for our future. With integrity and dedication. See you Nov. 2, and I would appreciate having your vote. Thank you.