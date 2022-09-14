Iowans who value our community public schools owe a major thank you to the Republican members of the Iowa House of Representatives who took the heat and stood together with their Democratic colleagues to block Governor Reynolds’ attempt to take our tax dollars from our schools for private school scholarships. These Representatives understand that Iowa’s commitment to our community public schools is fundamental. Our first permanent state constitution provided that Iowans “shall provide for the education of all youths of the State, through a system of Common Schools.” Our public schools are cornerstones of Iowa communities. These Republican Representatives’ political courage proved costly. Governor Reynolds personally campaigned to defeat a number of them in the June Primary.

The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for everyone involved in education – students, teachers, parents, and administrators. No one had direct experience in finding the right balance between health and safety and meeting the students’ educational needs. Iowa’s professional educators did everything possible to find that balance. Teachers, who had put enormous effort into adopting new remote learning technology, were thrilled when they could be back in the classroom with their students. That’s where they wanted to be.