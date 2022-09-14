Iowans who value our community public schools owe a major thank you to the Republican members of the Iowa House of Representatives who took the heat and stood together with their Democratic colleagues to block Governor Reynolds’ attempt to take our tax dollars from our schools for private school scholarships. These Representatives understand that Iowa’s commitment to our community public schools is fundamental. Our first permanent state constitution provided that Iowans “shall provide for the education of all youths of the State, through a system of Common Schools.” Our public schools are cornerstones of Iowa communities. These Republican Representatives’ political courage proved costly. Governor Reynolds personally campaigned to defeat a number of them in the June Primary.
The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for everyone involved in education – students, teachers, parents, and administrators. No one had direct experience in finding the right balance between health and safety and meeting the students’ educational needs. Iowa’s professional educators did everything possible to find that balance. Teachers, who had put enormous effort into adopting new remote learning technology, were thrilled when they could be back in the classroom with their students. That’s where they wanted to be.
Governor Reynolds and her political allies saw the stress created by the pandemic as their opportunity to advance their radical change in direction. Their clear intention has been to weaken popular support for our community schools and begin to remove taxpayer funding from public schools. This is not an Iowa solution to Iowa challenges. Actually, its roots are traceable.
An invitation sent under the signature of David Koch (then Executive Vice President of Koch Industries; Mr. Koch died in August, 2019) in 2018 to become a Donor-Activist for Americans for Prosperity, the political action arm of the Koch organization, centered on what they viewed as the ominous threat of socialism. “School choice” was highlighted as one of the key means of battling socialism. Efforts to advance the Americans for Prosperity “school choice” agenda in Iowa appear to have been the focus of a closed meeting in Governor Reynolds’ Capitol office on March 15, 2019. Those attending included U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a close ally of the Koch-centered network; Governor Reynolds and her close Republican allies in the Legislature; and Drew Klein, Iowa State Director of Americans for Prosperity. No representatives of Iowa educators, administrators, or school boards, or Democratic Legislators were included.
The effort to sell “school choice” kicked into high gear in 2021 as Governor Reynolds and her allies sought to take advantage of the frustration related to the Covid pandemic. A February, 2021, Americans for Prosperity story on their website entitled, “How Iowa is seizing the moment to reimagine education 2021” stated, “Our experiences with the pandemic have shown all too clearly that the system is not up to the job and the status quo is not sustainable.” (Actually, those experiences showed the opposite.) Governor Reynolds in her 2021 Condition of the State address repeated the Americans for Prosperity message, “So let’s make choice an option for everyone.” Drew Klein, in a January 30, 2021 op-ed in the Quad City Times, stated, “No one understands better than parents that education is not about buildings or districts or systems. It’s about kids.” (Every teacher, administrator, and school board member I know whole-heartedly agrees. It’s about kids. Decisions about buildings, staffing, and curricula have to be made to allocate limited resources to meet the needs of every kid as fully as possible.)
The same set of tools are promoted by Americans for Prosperity to implement “school choice” across the country. Iowa has adopted several. Taxpayer-funded charter schools not under local school district control are now permitted. Most restrictions on open enrollment have been removed. However, the top policy goal identified by Americans for Prosperity to fully power their vision of “school choice” is a universal voucher program. Governor Reynolds' 2022 proposal initially limited private school scholarships or vouchers to 10,000 students from households with incomes up to 400% of Federal poverty guidelines (about $103,000 for a family of 4). Clearly, there would soon be pressure for new legislation or court action to raise that cap. Taking those dollars away from our community public schools would make it much harder to provide the quality of education we want for our and our neighbors’ children.
The out-of-state billionaires who form the core of the Americans for Prosperity centered network have an ideological ax to grind. They don’t care about Iowa kids or schools or communities. Iowans need to insist that the people we elect to represent us in Des Moines are committed to our values, not theirs.
Al Charlson is a life-long Iowan, a graduate of Belmond High School and Iowa State University, and a retired bank trust officer. (He still asks himself whether his 8th grade Language Arts teacher Mrs. Erdman would approve of his sentence structure!)