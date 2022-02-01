Gov. Reynolds’ dramatic income tax proposals should make all Iowans pause to consider their relationship and responsibility to each other, our communities, and our state. Any discussion of Iowa taxes must begin with two cornerstone principles.
First, we all pay our taxes with our income. Iowa’s current system of paying for state and local government services with a combination of income, sales, and property taxes is reasonably balanced across a wide range of incomes, other factors being equal. Lower income Iowans pay a higher percentage of their income in sales and property taxes; higher income Iowans pay a higher percentage of their income in state income tax. Second, any special interest tax break really just shifts the beneficiaries’ responsibilities to their neighbors.
Iowa’s current exclusions of all Social Security benefits and the first $6,000 of other retirement plan distributions per person are very generous. My wife and I have been fully retired since 2015. We are among the top 30% of Iowa households on the basis of income. Current retirement income exclusions remove over half of our income from tax calculation. Because of those special tax breaks combined with other exclusions and deductions we have had an Iowa income tax liability only one year since we retired.
In no way are these special income tax breaks fair to our younger neighbors. Increasing these special breaks would be a step in the wrong direction. (It is true that tax laws have been a factor in some people’s decisions to move to other states – often states with warmer winters. It is also true that tax laws are a factor in decisions to buy new machinery, invest in stocks rather than bonds or certificates of deposit, purchase a home rather than rent, or make charitable gifts. So, what else is new?)
The unfairness of these special interest retirement income tax breaks becomes clearer when we look at Iowa traditions. My wife and I are among the oldest members of the Baby Boom generation. We and our classmates sparked a school building boom across Iowa that was supported by our parents’ and grandparents’ generations. We were both members of the first graduating classes to attend all four years in our respective districts new high school buildings.
When we went to Iowa State in the late 1960s, we did not pay tuition; we paid registration fees of $345 per year. Strong inter-generational support continued for our kids, as well. In fiscal Year 2000 Iowa taxpayers through state appropriations covered 64% of costs at Iowa’s state universities. Students and families paid 30% through tuition. By Fiscal Year 2020 that had reversed with state appropriations covering only 34%, while tuition had increased to cover 60%.
A simpler, fairer Iowa income tax code is a worthy goal. The logical place to start would be to clean up the jungle of special interest exclusions, exemptions, deductions and credits. Then adopt the Federal standard deductions which would shield truly vulnerable seniors and others. We could then apply lower income tax rates to all taxpayers. A flatter rate schedule combined with the higher standard deductions might well make sense.
In 2010, 63% of Iowa voters supported approval of the constitutional amendment to establish the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. A very worthwhile use of some of the funds now available for tax reform would be redirecting 3/8 of a cent of the sales tax we now collect to this critical priority without raising the sales tax rate (or diverting Local Option Sales Tax revenue from our communities).
We hear a lot of discussion about the importance of keeping young Iowans here and attracting other working age people and their families to the state. When we were a young couple with kids at home hopping on a plane to fly to Hawaii was not feasible. But we could enjoy Iowa’s State Parks and recreation areas.