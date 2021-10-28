There is a large segment of our community population with strong beliefs and vision, but are reserved and hesitant to be public in their opinions. They are the silent majority.
They focus on hard work and providing for their family. It is a group that does not wish for confrontation or attention. These are your friends and neighbors who live life with a give and take mentality.
That is starting to change when the threat to the ability to lead your family and do what you feel is right is infringed upon by those who do not value those rights.
I had no intention to run for a school board position 30 days ago, but recently had many concerns about decisions being made today and how those can affect what our community truly wants for its children. The group – WSR Freedom — asked that I step up to represent the silent majority and have their voices heard. I try to live my life with a servant’s heart and truly want what is best for our community and students.
I have been part of the silent majority. We have sat back and patiently waited for the pandemic to play out. We are not happy with the potential direction that could take our voices away. Parents need to have the role of parenting and as the decision provider for their children. Our voices must be represented. As the District 1 school board member, I will represent what the people want.
My background is in finance specifically related to the agricultural segment. I have worked with both small and large farm enterprises as well as large cooperatives. My work background provides me with the understanding of large financial transactions and business practices similar to how school business functions. I consider myself to be politically independent. I may have my own personal beliefs, but will always represent the desire of the people. I have no motives other than to be a strong voice for the people.
This is an uphill battle. I am not listed on the ballot. My name must be filled in as a write-in candidate and the oval must be filled in as well. If the people want this representation, you will need to be silent no more and vote and encourage others to do the same.