When I decided to enter the race for City Council, I did so with the idea of serving others.
Upon informing many people, it was met with laughs and exclamations of “Why would you want to get involved in that mess?” I thought to myself, “Has our political process really devolved into something that the average person ridicules instead of reveres?”
I’m beginning to believe the former heading into the last week of the election, but I will lot let it deter me. The reason for my involvement outweighs the petty attacks of which I will refrain from and tell you who I am and why I’m running.
The main reason, my 12- and 9-year-old daughters. You see, they don’t have a voice in politics yet, but our current leaders are spending the money they will make five and 10 years down the road in the form of debt that they are accumulating. The wasteful spending that was gleefully on display at the forum put on by the Waverly Newspaper last Thursday.
It’s time for this to end in Waverly. It falls on deaf ears and that I will not participate in. I’m running to be a voice for the people and speak for them; not to speak down to the people, which has become the norm in the past few years. I’m going to introduce a crazy concept into local politics: listening.
I’ve called Waverly home for the better part of 50 years and couldn’t ask for anything more. I’ve learned over that time that our city has done so many great things to make Waverly thrive and grow. Over the past few years, I’ve noticed a sharp increase in property taxes, which caused me to pay closer and closer attention to how our city was being run.
Over the past 10 to 15 years, I’ve noticed a major shift in how the city approaches projects and funding them. More and more, we see frivolous spending on pet projects, which depletes funds from our city budget. This, in turn, leaves less funds available for the very necessary infrastructure projects that the city should be obligated to fund. What happens then, is, that due to the wasted spending, the city must and has been borrowing more money than they would have had to if they hadn’t wasted our money on their pet projects.
To the citizens of Waverly that own homes and have set budgets: You are already feeling the cost of inflation in both your groceries, fuel and home energy. In the near future, you are about to be hit with a property tax increase that will likely make you wonder where the money will come from.
This is directly due to the “Investment” in infrastructure and the inability to protect your money by current and past council members. I’m running to bring people together and get this under control with ideas from multiple sources as I’m smart enough to know that I don’t have all the answers. Ask yourself, does your current council member take this approach?
Here’s my promise to you, the voter. I will approach every vote with this in mind. This is not my money, it’s my neighbor’s money that has three kids, a mortgage and many bills that are rising in cost with each day that passes.
Is this project necessary, where can we achieve savings and can we afford it? If there is a contentious issue that demands to have the citizens voice heard, we will ask for and get your input.
I’m confident in my ability to live up to these promises, and, if you’ll give me your vote, I’ll work hard every day to prove to you that you made the right choice. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and to serve this great community.
I ask that you make sure to vote, either early at the courthouse Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your designated polling location. I would be honored to earn your vote and will work hard with and for our great community.