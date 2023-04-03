I strongly disagree with the guest opinion written by Brian Birgen in the Tuesday, March 21, edition of the Bremer County Independent. “This law [Senate File 538] will ban all surgeries and all hormone therapies in minors, regardless of the recommendation of health professionals or permission of the minor’s parents.” But in my opinion this is a good bill. It is best for children.
When I first heard of trans and transgender I thought it was in regards to those who had genetic abnormalities that cause atypical sexual development. Years ago in biology classes I learned that some babies do not have obvious sexual organs upon birth. But I soon discovered this more current “discussion” in America about transgender and fluid sexuality was not about a genetic glitch. But rather, individuals felt they were not the right sex. A boy felt he was a girl; a girl felt she was a boy. Defined as gender dysphoria by the Oxford dictionary; that is a state of severe distress or unhappiness caused by feeling that one’s gender identity does not match one’s sex as registered at birth. I began to see this new gender issue was certainly not what I thought it was. It seemed unique and unusual to me.
When the book “When Harry Became Sally” by Ryan T. Anderson was not available to purchase through Amazon, I was curious. I wanted to learn more about the transgender issue and the activism supporting it. I ordered the book (at a different site online) and read it. I felt sad and angry. Its subtitle is “Responding to the Transgender Moment.” This is not an opinion piece. There are 30 pages of notes in the bibliography, so the reader can find and read the author’s research. I recommend reading this book.
This Iowa law protects children. This is just like many other laws made by adults to protect minors. Children cannot purchase or use tobacco products or alcoholic beverages until they are 21; cannot enter a strip club until age 18 or if they serve alcohol, age 21; cannot enter the military until they are 17; and are prohibited from getting a tattoo, regardless of parental consent, under age of 18. Most adults feel minors are not capable of making these decisions.
I believe this law [Senate file 538] is best for Iowa children. They should not be subject to the activist-driven movement using pharmaceuticals and/or surgery to change themselves in a drastic way which is difficult or impossible to undo. May we adults and physicians do no harm. May we listen to our youth and provide mental health care for all who struggle with the feelings of gender dysphoria.