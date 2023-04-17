The essential ingredients needed to raise strong, healthy children are widely known. Start by addressing the basics such as adequate food, shelter, and appropriate clothing. Add in a nurturing environment providing love, human touch, security, and trust. Now, to finish off the early years, arouse the child’s mental development through an abundance of guided social and emotional experiences, intellectual stimulation (insert caring teachers here), and the cultivation of a curious mind. Well done!
Yes, these elements are widely known. However, would it come as a surprise to learn another critical ingredient in a child’s development is access to a quality public library? That was a conclusion drawn from research conducted at three U.S. universities, as reported in a recent edition of Market Watch. The article draws the connection between financial investments in public libraries and increases in student achievement. The same study showed investing in public libraries brought other positive community benefits. Both library visits and collection items checked out increased by over 20%, while children’s visits increased by 18%. It appears “If you build it (or refresh it), they will come!” And, as stated by the researchers, the benefits “…persist for at least 10 years after capital investment.”
Many Waverly-area citizens also know our library is much more than a repository of books. Regular library users have discovered what a 2019 Gallup survey revealed: Visiting public libraries is the “most common cultural activity” we can engage in. Over half of Americans visit public libraries each year. That’s more than those attending football games, popular music concerts, or the number of Iowans who went camping last year.
Through its free and widely available wi-fi, our library also serves those who never check out books. Referencing the roughly 20% of Americans who do not have access to a smartphone or broadband internet at home, the researchers noted “They (public libraries) serve as one of the few non-commercial indoor spaces available to the public.”
Now comes my call to action. Over the past three years the library board and staff have engaged in a needs assessment and visioning process resulting in a “Make Room for Renewal” capital campaign. Our well used and much loved 25-year-old library is in need of upgrading to meet current and future needs of our residents. Efforts to raise the necessary capital are now underway, with expected financial support coming from a combination of public donations, City of Waverly funds, and grant resources. An opportunity for you to provide financial support is currently in the news. I ask you to take notice, consider the benefits you and our community has and will continue to receive, and respond with generosity. Remember, it takes a village, and a future-focused library, to develop our most precious resource.
Jim Janssen is a trustee of the Waverly Public Library.