Let’s talk about debt. For several years, we have consistently heard our city council compare our beautiful and amazing city to others in our in the state.
When discussing potential projects, we’ve heard, “Well Cedar Falls does this” or “Mason City does that.” My very basic objection to this type of comparison is that Waverly is my home, Waverly is where I met my wife and Waverly is where we have decided to raise our family, because Waverly is our home. If I wanted to live in any other these other cities, I’d move there.
However, I have also another objection. Why are we comparing ourselves to cites three or four times our size? These cities have larger populations which translates to larger amounts of tax revenue, which means more funding for projects. When the Waverly City Council tries to keep up with these larger cities, we generate large amounts of debt.
As I’ve stated before I believe that Waverly has an excessive amount of debt, but I decided to look into exactly how much debt Waverly has in comparison to Cedar Falls. As of June 30, 2020, Waverly (population 10,394 according to the 2020 Census) has $32,465,378 in General Obligation Fund debt or $3,123.47 of debt owed per resident. In comparison, Cedar Falls (population 40,456) has $17,416,247 in General Obligation Fund debt or $430.50 of debt owed per resident.
In the interest of fairness, I wondered if Waverly’s debt high or is Cedar Falls’ debt low? I looked into a few other cities. Des Moines (estimated population 215,636) owes $1,866.66 in General Obligation Fund debt per resident. Mason City (estimated population 27,200) owes $1,675.18 per resident. Decorah (estimated population 7,701) owes $569.43 per resident.
Is Waverly’s debt “new debt” or debt that the city has been carrying for a long time? As I dug through Waverly’s financial history, I went back to Comprehensive Annual Financial Report ending June 30, 2010. On June 30, 2010, Waverly owed $11,158,005 in General Obligation Bond debt. In 10 years, Waverly’s debt nearly tripled! In fairness, $9 million of that debt was for the Cedar River Parkway. If we remove the expense of the construction of the parkway, Waverly’s debt has still more than doubled in 10 years.
Over the course of the past couple of years, I have sent several emails to our members of our City Council, expressing my concerns over the over spending on projects. $240,000 on park benches for Bremer Avenue, nearly $750,000 for the “aesthetic railing” and the “aesthetic concrete” for the Cedar River Parkway Bridge and most recently the $600,000 for the South Riverside Park project. Hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on traffic studies for Bremer Avenue and engineering surveys for the Green Bridge. These are just a few projects, but the list could go on.
In response to my emails, Councilman Drenkow, Councilman Birgen and Councilwoman Rathe have all told me that I the council is not over spending and the council is being judicious with our tax dollars. I should note that Councilman Kangas has not responded to any of my emails.
With other projects that are going to be coming before council in the near future, if things do not change, I can assure you that more over spending will take place. The Memorial Park Reconstruction project will cost anywhere from $8-10 million. Waverly’s portion of the Bremer Ave Bridge reconstruction could range from $250,000 to $1 million. The historic Water Works building is full of asbestos and lead paint, who knows how much that will cost to repair.
Long story short, Waverly’s spending spree must come to an end. For me, November’s election is not a popularity contest nor is it about “power.” For me, November’s election is about regaining financial responsibility, eventually lowering taxes and saving the town that I love from bankruptcy.