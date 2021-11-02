Moving along in my life, I am astounded that, all of a sudden, I am in my 70s, being one of those folks in the pictures of 60th high school class reunions. My attitude of gratitude rules daily life; glad to be alive in company of family and friends, in reasonably good health.
In this election season, I am especially grateful for the mayors, city councils and city employees who keep Waverly in the short list of prospering, growing cities in Iowa. When I enrolled in 1961 at Wartburg College, the population of Waverly was 6,357. In 2020, it is 10,394. Over 650 Iowa municipalities lost population in the last decade; 240 saw increases; 50 had no change. Waverly ranks in the top 30 towns in Iowa for Best Place to Live, Best Place to Raise a Family and Best Public Schools.
Waverly’s position is a result of forward-looking leadership. Our City Hall, fire department, law enforcement, public works, public library, hospital, bike/walking trails, soccer fields and school facilities are continuously improved and well maintained. We got a new main street, plus a third Cedar River Bridge on a new bypass of Highway 3, with most funding coming from the state; we got a new middle school mostly paid by federal funding. Most of the city was removed from the flood zone by federally-funded improvements upon the Dry Run Creek and installation of the inflatable dam. The city’s partnership with Wartburg gave us a top-level fitness center, described by a well-travelled friend of mine as “one of the best fitness centers I have used in the U.S.”
All this has been accomplished with very little increase in my property taxes in the 24 years I have lived in Waverly. Waverly has a high credit rating, and can borrow at interest rates lower than inflation.
So, it is alarming to hear members of our city council, our mayor and some candidates raising the false issues of the need to lower property taxes and to cut back on spending. First, the total tax burden of Iowa residents ranks 25th of the states. Secondly, less than half of our property taxes for to the city. This year, about 45% of my property taxes fund City activity; 36% for public school; 14% for county, and; 6% for other functions.
I looked at the last 10 years of my property taxes, and saw that increases have been small, typically less than inflation. One of the reasons for this stability (and our sustained population and economic growth) is our local ownership of the electric and optical fiber, high speed internet services.
I get nervous about our community assets knowing that Bob Brunkhorst, one of the trustees of our utility board, favors privatization of our electric and broadband services. Mayor Hoffman appointed Mr. Baber to the utilities board, after he lost his bid to join the city council. We need to know where Bob Brunkhorst, John Baber, Mayor Hoffman, Blake Yanda, Phil Trimble and Troy Collins stand on our ownership of our utilities and sustained investment plans for our growing community.
Carefully consider the candidates running formally and informally for mayor and city council. Waverly ranks in the top 30 towns in Iowa for Best Place to Live, Best to Raise a Family and Best Public Schools.
Let’s have an elected city government that can keep us in that rank. Listen and learn from the candidates, from the City Council minutes, and from friends and news sources. Be understanding. Ask for clear answers. Vote.