Property rights are foundational to our state and county, and such rights should be protected. Iowa farmers are passionate about protecting private property rights, as they secure the freedoms from which farm families are granted their abilities to partake in stewardship & conservation, ensure that they are able to pass down land that has been worked generationally, and – most importantly – derive their livelihoods.
When it comes to the question of how property rights and large infrastructure projects coincide, there should be no mistake made – landowners should be adequately protected by Iowa law, before these projects are approved, while they are being undertaken, and after construction has been completed.
Three main areas in which landowners currently lack protection are as follows:
Eminent domain usage by the companies undertaking infrastructure projects;
Land restoration standards during construction; and
Crop yield reduction loss resulting from the projects.
Regarding the first point of eminent domain usage, Iowa law currently does not require a set percentage of voluntary easements to be acquired before a company can file a permit application, request an evidentiary hearing, or receive permit approval from the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB). From the standpoint of the Farm Bureau, voluntary thresholds from landowners representing a minimum of 90% of the easement area of large infrastructure projects (pipelines and transmission lines) should be obtained before eminent domain authority can be granted.
Farm Bureau recognizes that these projects can be necessary and provide beneficial additions to our state, but companies possessing an unfettered ability to petition the IUB for eminent domain power can leave hard working farm families and landowners alike vulnerable, and a minimum threshold requirement would serve as a barrier ensuring that matters are solved contractually, in a mutually beneficial way, as opposed to one side being able to strong-arm the other with threats of eminent domain.
Upon completion of infrastructure projects, there are a number of ways in which increased protections could further work to defend the rights of landowners, as noted in the second and third points above. While there are current Iowa legal guidelines requiring companies to follow land restoration standards, any dispute about the handling of related restoration must go through the county’s supervisors. Farm Bureau policy seeks to remove the middleman requirement and allow landowners to address their grievances directly with the IUB. Removing burdensome steps like this would not only expedite the process but would also ensure nothing is lost in translation and allow both sides to work together towards a solution, instead of being relayed information from a third party.
Finally, when it comes to crop yield reductions resulting from large infrastructure projects, Iowa law currently limits farmers to a five-year window within which they can renegotiate damages. However, if yield losses continue, Farm Bureau adamantly believes that farmers should continue to be protected and made whole for the summation of harm that is done, regardless of how long ago an infrastructure project, such as pipeline installation, has occurred.
In short, both private property rights and infrastructure projects can co-exist – they are not mutually exclusive. Farm families and landowners across the state deserve to have an adequate level of protection, and in certain instances, beneficial projects deserve to be undertaken for the betterment of the state.
No one deserves to be left behind – whether it be landowners or those who would derive some level of benefit from the installation of infrastructure features – and we don’t think that anyone has to be.