Senate File 538 is a law to ban gender transition procedures for all minors. It was passed by the Iowa Senate on March 7th, passed by the Iowa House on March 8th, and is expected to be signed by the governor soon. This law will ban all surgeries and all hormone therapies in minors, regardless of the recommendation of health professionals or permission of the minor’s parents.
This a bad bill. It is bad for children. It is bad for parental rights. It is bad for Iowa.
To be clear, such gender transition procedures should not be undertaken lightly. This is a life altering decision that requires extensive counseling and soul searching. But that is a decision that belongs to the individual and their parents under the counsel of medical professionals; getting the government involved in this personal decision is not helpful.
Proponents of this bill argue that minor children are too young to make such life changing decisions. Sadly, these children are making life ending decisions even at their young ages. According to the National Institute of Health, over half of all transgender youths have attempted suicide, compared to 9% of all teenagers. When given a choice between suicide and gender transition, parents understandably want their child to choose life. While there may be some parents who would prefer a dead child over a transexual child, they should not be considered normal or the guide for our legislators.
If the Iowa lawmakers really wanted to protect these children, they would be finding ways to minimize the bullying taking place in our schools and finding ways to bring more mental health counselors to Iowa. In fact, this law criminalizes counselors who attempt to help minors seek gender transition procedures out of state. Iowa lawmakers are vilifying children suffering from gender dysmorphia, making them feel unwelcome in our state.
Currently the Iowa lawmakers are spending a great deal of time arguing for parental rights in determining what is best for their children. They are debating a bill clarifying a process for parents to have books removed from their school library. They have passed a “school choice” bill allowing parents to use state funds to pay for private education. When it comes to gender affirming care, however, they change tunes.
Lawmakers aren’t doing what is best for minors or parents in this case. They are targeting our LGBTQ citizens and blaming them for our societal ills. Instead of trying to make young families feel welcome in Iowa, they are appealing to an increasingly aging population who don’t understand why their children and grandchildren don’t enjoy coming back to Iowa to visit.
Our lawmakers need to stop passing laws which target people on the margins of society, undermining our education system by creating additional layers of bureaucracy, and inserting the government into individual health care decisions. Such actions are not encouraging young families to move to Iowa to raise their families. These laws are bad for Iowa.
Brian Birgen is a professor at Wartburg College and serves on Waverly’s city council representing ward one.