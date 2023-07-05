A couple weeks ago I was sitting on the flood wall in the back yard of our home in Nashua, looking out upon the waters of the Cedar River. There was a nice breeze, weather was warm and comfortable. The sun was shining and as I looked across the way, there were pools of light dancing across the water. I turned my head slightly to the west and there, the sun was not just right, so there were no dancing pools of light. Just, the dark dangerous waters of the Cedar River.
Our lives also have a tendency to change just as quickly as the time it takes to turn our heads to look into another direction. One minute we may live in the wonderland of life and all the wonderful things life has to offer, the next we may be consumed with the struggles that can so quickly enter into our existence. It may be worry, grief, loss of a loved one, a job, loss of abilities or mobility. All the things of life that may come along showing to us we do not have control of everything and everyone around us.
A few days later, I was looking upon the same waters. There was no breeze, the waters were as smooth as water can be and there within, as in a glass frame, the Cedar River mirrored everything surrounding it. A beautiful image, controlled only by God. That is the way it is with our lives, as well. It is God Who has control and even though at times we may want that control, we need to turn full control over to God. We need not try to do it all on our own.
There is a saying I heard years ago, and maybe you have heard it too. I like it and know we must live by this saying. The words are, "Let go and let God". This is telling us, let go of what is not right in your life and let God take over because God can and God will. Be assured, God will take care of you.
As you move from one chapter of life into the next, life may change from sunshine and pools of dancing light across the waters, to gloom, the dark dangerous waters of life. If this happens know that you will make it through, because God is willing to be there with you. in the event you may have some sort of struggle in your life right now, reach out and take the hand God has to offer you. Feel His care surrounding you and you will see those pools of light. Gods light, beyond the darkness that surrounds them.
God's love is for all of His creation, God's power surrounds all of His creation, God's care is given to all of His creation, Gods light shines upon all of His creation.
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. "Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future" (Jeremiah 29:11).